International
Don’t wait for an Ebola outbreak to vaccinate people against it
The latest Ebola outbreak in Uganda should be a wake-up call to the world. Last October, just 3 weeks after the outbreak, the disease spread to Kampala, a well-connected city of 1.5 million people. From there, it could easily have entered other countries.
As an incident manager at the Ugandan Ministry of Health, I coordinated all technical and operational aspects of the Ebola response. We worked tirelessly to limit the spread and announced the end of the outbreak on January 11. But the quarantines and lockdowns came at a high cost, especially for the country’s poorest people.
We need a better way. The world didn’t just rely on lockdowns, quarantines and contact tracing to fight COVID-19. When rich countries are struck by a fatal infectious disease, there is a massive global effort to develop vaccines and therapies.
Vaccine incentives do not fail policymakers
Preventive, not reactive, vaccination is needed to fight Ebola. Wealthier nations must urgently fund mapping efforts and vaccine production to protect vulnerable populations in sub-Saharan Africa and, through them, the rest of the world.
Ebola outbreaks have occurred almost every year since 2000 in Central and West Africa. Their frequency is likely to increase. With habitat destruction plus heat, drought and other extreme weather brought on by the climate crisis, animals carrying the virus will migrate, coming into more contact with humans.
Since the first outbreaks of Ebola in 1976, control has relied on the same tools: contact tracing, quarantine of confirmed cases, safe and dignified burials, and isolation. These measures work best in sparsely populated villages and are not applicable in dense and complex urban environments.
I was worried when Ebola reached Kampala. I had been in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, during the West African Ebola crisis of 201416. Reliance on contact tracing and quarantine failed us there and transmission continued for several months. I was afraid he would do it again.
Institutional quarantine, which means separating people who have been exposed to Ebola from their families in an isolation facility for 21 days, or even just home quarantine, can be quite difficult for those who have relatives to cared for or in need of those 21 days. income to feed their families. But the measures we were forced to take in Kampala included 63 days of lockdown in two rural districts with a combined population of nearly a million.
Could mRNA vaccines transform the fight against Ebola?
The effect on people’s livelihoods and the local timber industry was devastating. The social disruptions these interventions bring fuel anger and distrust of public health efforts. And they are not the only way to stop the spread of the disease.
Ebola is localized to a belt across central and western Africa. High-risk regions include areas in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Sudan, Ivory Coast and Ghana. Some areas in these countries have evidence of Ebola transmission or are close to animal habitats that may be reservoirs of Ebola, such as fruit bats. Researchers can map populations in these countries that are at greatest risk and target them for vaccination, avoiding future epidemics.
The design would combine three techniques: testing human blood samples for Ebola, testing blood samples from domestic and wild animals, and disease modeling. For human blood samples, there’s a cheap and easy way to get started: testing samples saved from nationwide HIV surveys, which many of these countries already have. For example, Uganda has HIV serosurvey 200405. We can use the results of testing these samples for Ebola to target specific geographic areas for new surveys. But African nations will need support: funding for reagents and expertise in serosurvey design and disease modeling.
Next, we need enough Zaire Ebola vaccine to vaccinate entire populations in target areas. In countries that have seen Ebola outbreaks, vaccine uptake is high. Areas that have not had an outbreak will be a greater challenge and we need to invest in tailored communication and culturally sensitive ways of engaging with communities to gain their trust.
A complete picture of the longevity of vaccine-induced immunity is unknown for Ebola, but existing evidence is relatively encouraging (ZA Bornholdt and SB Bradfoot Lancet Infect. Dis. 18, 699700; 2018). Antibody levels in the blood decrease over six months to a year, but how long T-cell immunity lasts is not known. More data are needed, but an annual vaccine may be reliable.
Although there are approved vaccines for the Zaire strain of Ebola, this latest outbreak was caused by the Sudan strain. Comprehensive, preventive vaccination would require Sudan-type vaccines, so global institutions should channel money to entities that are developing and testing such vaccines. More than 5,000 doses of the trial vaccine arrived in Uganda just as the outbreak was winding down, and planned clinical trials must be redesigned to generate more data on safety and effectiveness.
Ebola isn’t going anywhere. The wisest use of this time between outbreaks is to map out high-risk areas and vaccinate in them, rather than waiting for another outbreak. The global community has an opportunity to make it right and protect the world.
Competing interests
The author declares no competing interests.
|
Sources
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-00184-0
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
