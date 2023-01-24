Governor Walz presents Yanmar with international trade award





GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) – Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (Yanmar CE NA), which operates a facility in Grand Rapids, was awarded a prestigious award by the state of Minnesota last month for international trade. The Minnesota Office of Commerce selected Yanmar CE NA, which includes Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV, as a recipient of the 2022 Governors International Trade Award in the Large Companies category. This prestigious award honors companies that have made foreign direct investment in Minnesota with a continued growth opportunity. The award stems from Yanmar CE’s upcoming 32,000-square-foot NA expansion project in Grand Rapids. Governor Tim Walz presented the award to Yanmar CE NA President Tate Johnson in December at the MSP InterContinental in Minneapolis. A local event will be held to celebrate on February 6. The ASV brand, which is now part of Yanmar, has been based in Minnesota since its inception in 1983, and we are proud to have spread deep roots in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, said Johnson. We are honored to be the recipient of the Governors International Trade Award as a symbol of our investment in Minnesota. This period of growth within our company has created a positive effect on the Minnesota economy, and we look forward to continued improvements for Yanmar CE NA with the acceptance of this award. Applicants for the Governors International Trade Award are evaluated based on a variety of criteria, including significant progress in exports to foreign markets as well as outstanding economic contributions through investment in the state of Minnesota. From there, the state reviews each submission and selects the top companies. Acceptance of this honor at the 2022 Yanmar CE NAs marks the 37th annual distribution of the Governors International Trade Award. The company will open in the spring of 2023 in an expansion at its Grand Rapids facility. The expansion will include a new building containing an improved paint system. Also, with the added space, it will allow for site improvements, assembly structure adjustments and optimized plant material flow. This project will help Yanmar CE NA add hundreds of jobs to the Grand Rapids area. It is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

