International
PSOM announces withdrawal from US News & World Report
PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine (PSOM) announced today that it will no longer submit data for participation in US News and World Report (USNWR) annual ranking of “Best Medical Schools”.
The decision was announced in a memo for faculty, staff and students from J. Larry Jameson, MD, PhD, PSOM dean and University of Pennsylvania Executive Vice President for the Health System. Citing concern that “rankings perpetuate a vision for medical education and the workforce of future physicians and scientists that we do not share,” he emphasized PSOM’s focus on innovation and influencing and shaping the future of medicine as the most important cornerstones for measuring school reputation. .
“The USNWR measures encourage admission of students based on the highest grades and test scores,” Jameson said. “However, we strive to identify and attract students with a wide range of characteristics that predict promise. The careers of transformative physicians, scientists, and leaders reveal the importance of other personal qualities, including creativity, passion, resilience and sensitivity.”
Penn Carey Law School also recently announced it would withdraw from the USNWR law school rankings and several other top medical schools have recently taken similar steps regarding medical school rankings.
Jameson noted that transparent and external evaluations are an essential part of how PSOM serves its many stakeholders, from prospective students to patients in our communities and around the world, who rely on the doctors and scientists the school trains. . This data also helps medical school applicants as they consider their future career paths and helps schools continually improve in preparing students to practice in the ever-evolving field of medicine.
PSOM remains committed to providing objective information about key elements of its operations and performance, including the type of data previously shared with USNWRwhich will be included in PSOM admissions website. School leaders also plan to work with peer and academic medical affinity groups to develop new and better assessment measures that are a more accurate and comprehensive measure of school quality.
Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the respective missions of medical education, biomedical research and excellence in patient care. Penn Medicine consists of Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (founded in 1765 as the country’s first medical school) and University of Pennsylvania Health Systemwhich together form a $9.9 billion enterprise.
The Perelman School of Medicine has been ranked among the top medical schools in the United States for more than 20 years, according to the US News & World Report survey of research-oriented medical schools. The school is consistently among the nation’s top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $546 million awarded in fiscal year 2021.
University of Pennsylvania Health System patient care facilities include: The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center—recognized as one of the nation’s top “Honor Roll” hospitals by US News & World Report – Chester County Hospital; Lancaster General Health; Penn Medicine Princeton Health; and Pennsylvania Hospital, the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, Penn Medicine at Home, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others.
Penn Medicine is powered by a talented and dedicated workforce of more than 47,000 people. The organization also has alliances with community health systems throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, creating more opportunities for patients no matter where they live.
Penn Medicine is committed to improving lives and health through a variety of community-based programs and activities. In fiscal year 2021, Penn Medicine provided more than $619 million to benefit our community.
