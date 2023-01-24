PSOM announces withdrawal from US News & World Report

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine (PSOM) announced today that it will no longer submit data for participation in US News and World Report (USNWR) annual ranking of “Best Medical Schools”.

The decision was announced in a memo for faculty, staff and students from J. Larry Jameson, MD, PhD, PSOM dean and University of Pennsylvania Executive Vice President for the Health System. Citing concern that “rankings perpetuate a vision for medical education and the workforce of future physicians and scientists that we do not share,” he emphasized PSOM’s focus on innovation and influencing and shaping the future of medicine as the most important cornerstones for measuring school reputation. .

“The USNWR measures encourage admission of students based on the highest grades and test scores,” Jameson said. “However, we strive to identify and attract students with a wide range of characteristics that predict promise. The careers of transformative physicians, scientists, and leaders reveal the importance of other personal qualities, including creativity, passion, resilience and sensitivity.”

Penn Carey Law School also recently announced it would withdraw from the USNWR law school rankings and several other top medical schools have recently taken similar steps regarding medical school rankings.

Jameson noted that transparent and external evaluations are an essential part of how PSOM serves its many stakeholders, from prospective students to patients in our communities and around the world, who rely on the doctors and scientists the school trains. . This data also helps medical school applicants as they consider their future career paths and helps schools continually improve in preparing students to practice in the ever-evolving field of medicine.

PSOM remains committed to providing objective information about key elements of its operations and performance, including the type of data previously shared with USNWRwhich will be included in PSOM admissions website. School leaders also plan to work with peer and academic medical affinity groups to develop new and better assessment measures that are a more accurate and comprehensive measure of school quality.