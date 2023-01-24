Despite opposition, Japan may soon dump Fukushima sewage into the Pacific | science

TOKYO –The Japanese government is moving ahead with its plan to release 1.3 million tons of radioactive water from the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. The release could begin as early as spring or summer, according to materials distributed at a Jan. 13 ministerial meeting. But it has prompted widespread opposition – from Japan’s fishing industry and consumers, countries across the Asia-Pacific region and some marine scientists.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), which owns the plant, says it is running out of space to store water in the ground. Radioactivity levels in the discharged water will be too low to pose a risk to marine life or people, TEPCO says, and its plan has the blessing of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). At a Jan. 20 briefing here, IAEA nuclear safety official Gustavo Caruso, who heads a special agency task force on Fukushima, said Japan’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) has procedures in place to ensure that the discharge meets international safety standards.

But critics say the risks have not been studied in enough detail. TEPCO’s assurances “are not supported by the quantity and quality of the data,” says oceanographer Ken Buesseler of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. “We need more information.” The release would set a terrible precedent, says Robert Richmond, a marine biologist at the University of Hawaii, Manoa: “There is a strong consensus internationally that the continued use of the ocean for dumping is simply not sustainable.”

Since the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami destroyed the Fukushima plant, crews have been pumping water continuously through the wrecked reactors to cool the nuclear fuel, much of which has melted. The cooling water receives radio-

nuclides, many of which are then captured by a specially developed filtering process. But tritium, which is chemically identical to ordinary hydrogen in water, slips through the system. Right now, water is stored in more than 1,000 tanks on the ground.

Tritium emits only low-energy beta particles that are believed to pose minimal risks to marine life and humans. And TEPCO plans to dilute the waste with massive amounts of seawater to reduce tritium levels below regulatory standards for drinking water before dumping it into the ocean through a pipe that stretches 1 kilometer offshore.

A safe-to-drink level sounds reassuring, but it’s still thousands of times higher than the natural level in seawater, Richmond says. And the water will be discharged at a single point for decades, so tritium, which can bind to animal and plant tissue, and other radioactive isotopes can still accumulate in marine organisms and pass up the food chain to fish and people. “This has real implications for ocean life and human lives that are connected to our oceans now and in the future,” says Richmond.

Other radionuclides can also slip in, says Ferenc Dalnoki-Veress, an expert in low-concentration radioactivity measurements at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey. “What’s in the water? We don’t really know,” he says. TEPCO has sampled small amounts of water from only a quarter of the reservoirs, he says, and measured concentrations of tritium and only a limited number of other radionuclides. Strontium-9 and cesium-137, radioactive products of nuclear fission, have appeared in varying concentrations, raising questions about how well the filtration system is working. (TEPCO claims that further filtration will capture more radionuclides.)

Japan’s neighbors share the concerns. “There should be no impeachment until all parties verify it with scientific means [it] it is safe,” said Henry Puna, secretary-general of the Pacific Islands Forum, a group of 16 countries, at a recent workshop. The US National Association of Naval Laboratories also opposes the plans, citing a “lack of adequate and accurate scientific data supporting Japan’s safety assertion”.

Scientists have presented alternatives. Richmond sees an opportunity for bioremediation, pumping wastewater through tanks full of oyster species that consume plankton and incorporate radionuclides into their shells. If other radionuclides are removed, contaminated water can simply be stored for 40 to 60 years, since tritium has a half-life of only about 12 years. Or water can be used to make concrete, from which tritium beta particles are unable to escape.

But TEPCO is moving forward. The NRA will monitor the entire operation, as will the IAEA and at least one third party commissioned by TEPCO. Independent groups will also be watching. A group led by Núria Casacuberta Arola, an oceanographer at ETH Zürich, collected samples off the coast of Fukushima in November 2022, which will provide baseline concentrations of tritium and other radionuclides against which any changes can be compared. But more studies need to be done before the releases begin, says Richmond: “Monitoring doesn’t prevent problems from occurring, it identifies when problems occur.”