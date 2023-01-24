Bell Lets Talk Day Wednesday, January 25, 2023





St. John’s Police are proud to join Bell Let’s Talk Day, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, to raise awareness of mental health and promote the services available to those in need. This day is dedicated to supporting and encouraging the conversation about mental health. Mental health is an issue that affects us all and we are committed to spreading awareness and providing resources to those in need. We understand that not everyone feels comfortable or able to reach out and ask for help, so we’re here to remind everyone that help is available. Mental health services are available through 211, a free, 24/7 helpline that provides confidential support, information and referrals. If you or someone you know needs help, please call 211 or visit their website at www.211.ca for more information. In case of emergency, please call 9-1-1. In 2022, St. John’s Police responded to approximately 1,925 calls for service related to mental health. This represents a 9% increase through 2021, a 41% increase over the past five years, and a 175% increase over the past 10 years. There is no one in this great country who would argue that we face significant problems in and around our mental health. Together, we must all end the stigma, as many people suffer in silence, many times with tragic results. Respecting and supporting each other is the beginning. Taking time to listen, understand and care without judging another. Be the person who makes a difference in the lives of others with kindness, compassion and respect. There is no time like the present. Chief RM Bruce We encourage everyone to take part in Bell Let’s Talk Day to help break the stigma and raise awareness of mental health. Together, we can make a difference. Together a safe, secure and healthy community

