Nearly 900 million worldwide wanted to emigrate in 2021

Highlights of the story 16% of adults wanted to immigrate permanently in 2021, a decade high

USA still the most desired destination, but less attractive now than before 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the movement of people around the world, but it hasn’t stopped them from wanting to move. In fact, Gallup polls show that in the second year of the pandemic, people’s desire to migrate reached its highest point in a decade.

In 2021, 16% of adults worldwide – which projects to almost 900 million people – said they would like to leave their country permanently if they could.

Gallup’s latest update on adults’ desire to move to another country is the first global estimate available since 2018. The 2021 figures are based on interviews with nearly 127,000 adults in 122 countries.

The period of analysis coincides with the slow reopening of the world in 2021 after the growth of international migration fell by 27% from mid-2019 to mid-2020, according to United Nations estimates. In the 38 rich countries that make up the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), migration fell by more than 30% in 2020 – the lowest level seen since 2003.

Desire grows in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, parts of Asia

While there are signs that migrant flows are continuing to recover from their 2020 levels, particularly across the OECD, in many parts of the world people’s desire is higher than it has been in a decade.

The desire to migrate rose to decade highs in regions that are already known for sending migrants, such as Latin America and the Caribbean, Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

However, this was not the case in all parts of the world. After nearly a decade of stability, aspirations to migrate fell to decade lows in both the European Union and East Asia — largely thanks to sharp declines in countries like France and Germany in the EU and South Korea and China in Asia Eastern.

In 13 countries, about half or more of the adult population would like to move to another country if they could. These countries represent almost every region of the world — with the exception of North America and the EU. Many of these countries have consistently appeared on this list year after year.

Lebanon made the list for the first time in 2021 as people’s willingness to migrate rose from 26% in 2018 to 63% amid the country’s economic and political crisis.

USA still the main desired destination, but less attractive today

The list of countries where would-be migrants say they’d like to move — if they could — has been broadly the same since Gallup began tracking the data in 2007, with the U.S. topping the list of most desired destinations each year. .

This was also true in 2021. Just under one in five potential immigrants (18%) – or about 160 million adults worldwide – named the US as their desired future residence. However, this figure is down from what it was in all the years leading up to 2017, suggesting that policy changes and anti-immigrant rhetoric during the Trump administration are likely to have a lasting chilling effect on the desire of would-be migrants to come to the country.

As potential migrants cooled to the US and actual levels of migration to the country fell, they warmed to its neighbor to the north. In 2021, Canada reached the highest level of immigration in its history. And Gallup poll numbers show that 8% of potential migrants — or about 74 million people worldwide — would like to move to Canada.

implications

While the increase in the desire to emigrate may raise alarms among those who are happy that the pandemic limited global migration, it is important to note that Gallup typically finds that the percentage of those who plans to move is much lower than the percentage you want like to move. The desire to migrate is not the same as the intention to move. Not everyone who wants to move can, or ever will.

Gallup’s data suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic did not dampen people’s desire to move — which is likely an important factor in why migration has been able to rebound so quickly in many countries, including countries such as the US From 2021 to 2022, net international migration exceeded 1 million inhabitants, suggesting that migration patterns may return to their pre-pandemic rates.

Further, countries such as Canada are supporting the increased desire of people to come to their country. Canada’s government announced plans late last year to welcome nearly 1.5 million more immigrants by 2025 to offset its aging population and ease labor shortages.

In the coming months, Gallup will update these measurements from our global surveys in 2022.

