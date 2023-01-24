Your Wednesday briefing: Ukraine cracks down on corruption





A corruption scandal in Ukraine Several top Ukrainian officials were fired yesterday amid a growing corruption scandal, in the biggest upheaval in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government since the start of the Russian occupation. There was no sign that the scandal involved the misuse of Western military aid, which is essential to Ukraine’s continued survival. But even a bad stench can delay help. The move suggested an attempt by Zelensky to clean house and reassure allies that his government would show zero tolerance for bribery. The furloughs followed a series of allegations of corruption, including reports that the Ukrainian military had agreed to pay inflated prices for food meant for its troops and general misconduct. But Ukraine’s cabinet ministry, which announced the firings on Telegram, did not elaborate on specific reasons. Zelensky said he hoped the punishment would be taken as a signal to all those whose actions or behavior violated the principle of justice and added: There will be no return to what was in the past.

Details:A deputy defense minister was fired, as was a deputy attorney general who went on vacation to Spain during the war. A senior official in Zelensky’s office also resigned after being criticized for using an SUV that had been donated to humanitarian missions. Other updates:

Another mass shooting in California A gunman killed at least seven people near San Francisco on Monday, less than 48 hours after a gunman killed 11 people in Los Angeles. The spate of shootings has rocked California, which has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in the US and some of its strictest gun laws. The cases, which included the Lunar New Year celebration, claimed the lives of mostly immigrant victims: Asian Americans in their 50s, 60s and 70s in Monterey Park, a thriving Chinese-American suburb of Los Angeles. and Asian and Latino farm workers about half. Bay of the Moon, near San Francisco.

The suspects were Asian immigrant men in their 60s and 70s, a rare age group for shooters in mass shootings. In Half Moon Bay, officials said the 66-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody without incident, may have targeted his co-workers. And in Monterey Park, police are still looking for a motive. The gunman targeted the meeting room he knew well. The Chinese government scrapped its restrictive zero-Covid policy, which had sparked mass protests that were a rare challenge to the Communist Party’s leadership. Feedback: The White House said it was renewing a push for gun control measures that would renew an expired assault weapons ban. United States:In the first 24 days of this year, at least 69 people have been killed in at least 39 separate mass shootings. Just yesterday, a gunman in Washington state killed three people at a convenience store.

Hipkins distances himself from Ardern Chris Hipkins, who will be sworn in as New Zealand’s leader today, is making a respectable but pointed effort to create space between himself and Jacinda Arderna ahead of the national election in October. He is trying to rebrand the Labor Party and appeal to centrist and middle-class voters who have cooled on Ardern and her left-wing policies. In one instance, he appears to prefer calling the country New Zealand, as opposed to Aotearoa, the Maori name favored by Ardern.

I supported Jacinda Ardern as prime minister, I think she did a wonderful job, he said. But look: They were different people and had a different style. Analysis: Hipkins was a senior architect of the Ardern governments key policies and her tough response to Covid. But he has a tougher, more combative style. These traits, and his reputation as a practical figure capable of hard work, may resonate with voters outside the cities. From Opinion:Ardern put New Zealand on the geopolitical map, but she failed to deliver on many of her promises. Josie Pagani argues. LATEST NEWS US News The US sued Google, accusing it of illegally abusing its monopoly over the technology behind online advertising.

Mike Pence’s aides found classified documents at his Indiana home last week, one of his advisers said.

Health officials proposed offering new booster shots of Covid-19 every fall, a strategy long used against the flu. Other great stories Reading a morning

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese poured their life savings into apartments that were still under construction. But then China’s decades-long real estate boom came to an abrupt halt. Now, the unfinished structures that dot the site are ugly reminders of shattered dreams and broken promises. It was a simple dream, one man said, to have a house, a family.

Oscar nominees In a year when moviegoers turned en masse to big-budget spectacles and overlooked just about everything else, Oscar voters yesterday spread the nominations wildly. The sci-fi film Everything Everywhere Everything At Once led with 11 total nominations. Several of its co-stars, including Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, also received acting nominations. Inisherin’s Banshees and All Quiet on the Western Front tied for second place, with nine nominations each. Drama Tr took home Best Picture, while blockbuster sequels Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water were also recognized in the category. In some ways, the spread reflected the confused state of Hollywood. Movies from streaming services were hot for the past few years, and then they weren’t. Studios aren’t sure how many movies will be released in theaters, and no one knows if anything other than superheroes, sequels, or horror can succeed. Expanding the opening of Best Picture nominees could also help the Oscars, which need a real boost after years of underwhelming ratings. Here’s a full list of nominees, the biggest snubs and surprises, and our critics’ picks for their top Oscar nominations. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles.

PLAY, WATCH, EAT what to cook

