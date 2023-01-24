Doomsday is closer than ever to midnight





Humanity is closer than ever to the end of the world. That was the dire warning this week from Bulletin of the Atomic Scientistswhich, since 1947, has gauged how close the end of the world is by clearly telling how many minutes to midnight are left on its Doomsday signature clock. Tuesday’s clock was set at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest to midnight it has ever been, according to the Bulletin, a nonprofit organization and publication. The Doomsday Clock had been set at 100 seconds to midnight since 2020. But the clock was moved forward this year mainly, but not exclusively, because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the growing risk of nuclear escalation, the Bulletin said in a statement. A number of other issues played a role in driving the Doomsday forward, the Bulletin said, including the effects of climate change, relentless misinformation on the Internet and a constant threat of infectious disease outbreaks.

Rachel Bronson, the Bulletin’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the decision to move the clock closer to midnight was not taken lightly. We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock reflects this reality, said Dr. Bronson. The US government, its NATO allies, and Ukraine have multiple channels for dialogue; we urge leaders to explore all of them to their full potential to turn back time. Newsletters science and safety board meets twice a year to discuss current events and determine whether the clock should be reset. The board includes several scientists and experts in nuclear technology and climate science. To set the clock time, the board looks at data such as the number of nuclear weapons in the world, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the acidity of the oceans and the rate at which sea levels are rising. The Doomsday Clock and its annual warnings of impending extinction have generated some skepticism over the years and prompted DeBAte on its purpose. Brad Evansa professor of political violence at the University of Bath in Britain, said on Tuesday that the clock is a frightening symbolic image for a world that has continued to live in the shadow of annihilation.

While this image has come to shape our politics, we ultimately live in catastrophic times where the future looks like an endemic terrain of crisis, there are a number of problems with this particularly symbolic attempt to calculate the time that remains, Professor Evans said. Professor Evans noted that, during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, when the world was extremely close, perhaps the closest it has ever been, to extinction, the clock did not change. of the Bulletin said that the hands of the clock were not changed during the crisis because very little was known at the time about the circumstances of the impasse or what the outcome would be. of the Bulletin said that the clock is not a forecasting tool and that it does not predict the future. The clock is a symbol of threats to humanity, the Bulletin said, and each second does not represent how many years or decades the world is from the apocalypse. The first hour of Doomsday was set arbitrarily. Martyl Langsdorf, an artist asked to create a design for the cover of the 1947 edition of the Bulletin, decided to set the original clock at seven minutes to midnight because it looked good on my eyes, according to the Bulletin. The furthest the clock was set from midnight was 17 minutes, in 1991 at the end of the Cold War.

