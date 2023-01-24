The health care reform debate heats up before the National Cabinet

tidings

The RACGP has warned against using ‘band-aid’ solutions to fix Medicare, amid calls for private insurers to cover GP gap payments and the ’empowerment’ of allied health to expand their scope of practice.

Private health insurers are not allowed to fund any health services that receive a Medicare rebate, under current law.



Health care in Australia will soon undergo its biggest review in 40 years, with the Strengthening of Medicare Task Force expected to issue a series of new recommendations in the coming weeks.

A draft of the report is likely to be presented to the National Cabinet and its final version will guide decisions made in the May budget, with at least $750 million to be invested by the Federal Government over the next three years through the Strengthening Fund of Medicare.

Amid the rising cost of living and increasingly complex healthcare needs, the RACGP has been a vocal advocate for the need to increase Medicare rebates for patients. But recent comments by Federal Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler have signaled a shift away from a purely fee-for-service model, making an increase in deductibles unsafe.

Other healthcare stakeholders and lobby groups have also put forward suggestions, many of which the RACGP has warned could increase fragmentation and result in worse outcomes for patients.

Push from private health funds

With a growing number of general practices introducing a blended billing model to combat poor Medicare indexation, private health funds have seen an opportunity to lobby the government.

Private Healthcare Australia (PHA) and Nib Health Insurance are leading a renewed push to allow health funds to be able to cover general practice gap fees. Under current legislation, consumers cannot claim a health service under their health fund for which they have received a Medicare rebate.

The push comes as one million Australians – mostly young, low- and middle-income families – have taken out private health insurance, with the trend being ‘entirely driven by waiting lists’, according to PHA chief executive Rachel David.

“Public hospitals are not providing the services they once did, especially in some outer suburban and inner regional areas, where many sea changes and tree population changes have moved during the pandemic,” she said. said The Australian.

“What we need to do is take care of the lower-income people who are struggling with the cost of living right now, who are trying to do the right thing and pay something for their health care .”

The RACGP, however, has previously warned against similar proposals, noting that a change to current legislation poses a risk that would “threaten patients’ equitable access to essential care.”

Expanded scope of practice for nurses and allied health

Another reform that seems to be gaining more traction within the halls of Parliament relates to increasing the scope of practice for doctors, nurses and other allied health professionals.

On Monday, Minister Butler mentioned a wish for a ‘much more liberated ability’ for all healthcare professionals to work ‘within their scope of practice’, similar to a proposal first put forward by the Melbourne-based Grattan Institute.

“There are too many regulations, too many restrictions within the MBS system, too many turf wars that limit the ability of people who want to provide the full range of their skills and training — training provided by taxpayers to hundreds and hundreds of thousands of health care professionals,” he said.

“I want to see out of this Strengthening Medicare process, a much more freed up ability for all health care professionals — doctors, nurses, allied health professionals — to be able to contribute to the need that we have out there to provide care world-class healthcare for Australian Patients.’

Focusing on practice nurses and nurse practitioners, Minister Butler said there is ‘so much more’ they can do in primary care.

‘[Things] that they want to do, they have the skills and training to do, that our current MBS system is not allowing them to do that well,’ he said.

“And I think that’s going to be something that comes through the Strengthening Medicare Task Force report very clearly. But it won’t be the first time it’s been said — it was also a clear recommendation out The 10-year Primary Care Plan.’

While the minister noted that reform ‘will not be easy’, he said he senses a greater consensus about change than ever before.

However, this has been disputed by RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins, who disagreed with the characterization of the debate as a “turf war” and pointed out that GPs already work closely with their health colleagues. Rather, she says GPs’ main concerns relate to the fragmentation of care.

‘Because it leads to poor patient outcomes and harm, and another avenue of uncontrolled spending like the NDIS [National Disability Insurance Scheme],’ she said Nine newspapers.

“Medicare reform must have the GP as the custodian of patient care. We have continuity of care, we understand the complexity. Breaking it into pieces and removing it can be wasteful, lead to duplication and inefficiency.

“Facade-aid solutions will not work. This means serious investment in general practice care and building the role of GPs as stewards of patient care in multidisciplinary teams.

“All the evidence shows that this will improve the health of Australians and reduce spending on expensive hospital care.”



RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins says GPs are concerned about any reforms that could lead to fragmentation of care.

Increasing deductions seems unlikely

Despite continued calls from medical groups such as the RACGP and AMA, Minister Butler appears reticent to increase patient discounts, saying the government is about delivering a ‘modernised Medicare’.

“More of the same isn’t going to cut it,” he said.

“And I think a number of commentators have also reflected on the fact that simply adding more money to existing structures is not going to provide the quality and comprehensive care, particularly people with complex chronic diseases, that they need and deserve.”

Instead, Minister Butler said providing a system to respond to the changing healthcare needs of Australians required less focus on episodic care.

“What I want to do is to be very clear with people: this is not easy, it is not going to be quick,” he said.

“Our government will not simply add more money to the existing system. We are here to provide a better, more modern system. And honestly, that’s the clear consensus of everyone, from patients through doctors, nurses and other experts, that I’ve engaged with over the past few months.’

However, President Higgins is scared.

“While it’s great that our nation’s leaders recognize the need for reform, I’m concerned that the government’s proposed new model for overhauling Medicare won’t go far enough to improve the situation for patients and could actually make things worse. ,” she said.

“There are simple measures the government can implement quickly to improve access to care, especially for those who need it most, including tripling bulk billing incentives and increasing Medicare rebates for longer consultations for complex care with 20%.

“We are also calling on governments to act now to increase the GP workforce by accelerating the entry of international doctors to work in rural communities and restoring the subsidy for their training to be a GP in Australia. “

The government should address the issue of GP taxes

Dr Higgins has named the payroll tax as one of the biggest threats to Medicare reform, warning it could reduce the number of bulk-billed consultations and increase the cost of a GP visit by up to 15%.

While Queensland has generated a lot of attention recently thanks to a new decision of the revenue officethere are concerns it could become a national issue and the RACGP is calling for a nationwide exemption from payroll tax for apprenticeships.

Minister Butler said on Tuesday that he is aware of the issue, which has developed at various state levels over the past 12-24 months, and that he will consult with the college on the matter.

“I have seen those developments,” he said News Corp.

“I had several communications with [RACGP] … we are trying to find time to talk over the next few days.’

One last one GP news the survey found that only 3% of general practices would be able to absorb the costs associated with making GPs liable for payroll tax.

Sign in below to join the conversation.

MBS Medicare reform private health fund