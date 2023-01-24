International
The health care reform debate heats up before the National Cabinet
tidings
The RACGP has warned against using ‘band-aid’ solutions to fix Medicare, amid calls for private insurers to cover GP gap payments and the ’empowerment’ of allied health to expand their scope of practice.
Health care in Australia will soon undergo its biggest review in 40 years, with the Strengthening of Medicare Task Force expected to issue a series of new recommendations in the coming weeks.
A draft of the report is likely to be presented to the National Cabinet and its final version will guide decisions made in the May budget, with at least $750 million to be invested by the Federal Government over the next three years through the Strengthening Fund of Medicare.
Amid the rising cost of living and increasingly complex healthcare needs, the RACGP has been a vocal advocate for the need to increase Medicare rebates for patients. But recent comments by Federal Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler have signaled a shift away from a purely fee-for-service model, making an increase in deductibles unsafe.
Other healthcare stakeholders and lobby groups have also put forward suggestions, many of which the RACGP has warned could increase fragmentation and result in worse outcomes for patients.
Push from private health funds
With a growing number of general practices introducing a blended billing model to combat poor Medicare indexation, private health funds have seen an opportunity to lobby the government.
Private Healthcare Australia (PHA) and Nib Health Insurance are leading a renewed push to allow health funds to be able to cover general practice gap fees. Under current legislation, consumers cannot claim a health service under their health fund for which they have received a Medicare rebate.
The push comes as one million Australians – mostly young, low- and middle-income families – have taken out private health insurance, with the trend being ‘entirely driven by waiting lists’, according to PHA chief executive Rachel David.
“Public hospitals are not providing the services they once did, especially in some outer suburban and inner regional areas, where many sea changes and tree population changes have moved during the pandemic,” she said. said The Australian.
“What we need to do is take care of the lower-income people who are struggling with the cost of living right now, who are trying to do the right thing and pay something for their health care .”
The RACGP, however, has previously warned against similar proposals, noting that a change to current legislation poses a risk that would “threaten patients’ equitable access to essential care.”
Expanded scope of practice for nurses and allied health
Another reform that seems to be gaining more traction within the halls of Parliament relates to increasing the scope of practice for doctors, nurses and other allied health professionals.
On Monday, Minister Butler mentioned a wish for a ‘much more liberated ability’ for all healthcare professionals to work ‘within their scope of practice’, similar to a proposal first put forward by the Melbourne-based Grattan Institute.
“There are too many regulations, too many restrictions within the MBS system, too many turf wars that limit the ability of people who want to provide the full range of their skills and training — training provided by taxpayers to hundreds and hundreds of thousands of health care professionals,” he said.
“I want to see out of this Strengthening Medicare process, a much more freed up ability for all health care professionals — doctors, nurses, allied health professionals — to be able to contribute to the need that we have out there to provide care world-class healthcare for Australian Patients.’
Focusing on practice nurses and nurse practitioners, Minister Butler said there is ‘so much more’ they can do in primary care.
‘[Things] that they want to do, they have the skills and training to do, that our current MBS system is not allowing them to do that well,’ he said.
“And I think that’s going to be something that comes through the Strengthening Medicare Task Force report very clearly. But it won’t be the first time it’s been said — it was also a clear recommendation out The 10-year Primary Care Plan.’
While the minister noted that reform ‘will not be easy’, he said he senses a greater consensus about change than ever before.
However, this has been disputed by RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins, who disagreed with the characterization of the debate as a “turf war” and pointed out that GPs already work closely with their health colleagues. Rather, she says GPs’ main concerns relate to the fragmentation of care.
‘Because it leads to poor patient outcomes and harm, and another avenue of uncontrolled spending like the NDIS [National Disability Insurance Scheme],’ she said Nine newspapers.
“Medicare reform must have the GP as the custodian of patient care. We have continuity of care, we understand the complexity. Breaking it into pieces and removing it can be wasteful, lead to duplication and inefficiency.
“Facade-aid solutions will not work. This means serious investment in general practice care and building the role of GPs as stewards of patient care in multidisciplinary teams.
“All the evidence shows that this will improve the health of Australians and reduce spending on expensive hospital care.”
RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins says GPs are concerned about any reforms that could lead to fragmentation of care.
Increasing deductions seems unlikely
Despite continued calls from medical groups such as the RACGP and AMA, Minister Butler appears reticent to increase patient discounts, saying the government is about delivering a ‘modernised Medicare’.
“More of the same isn’t going to cut it,” he said.
“And I think a number of commentators have also reflected on the fact that simply adding more money to existing structures is not going to provide the quality and comprehensive care, particularly people with complex chronic diseases, that they need and deserve.”
Instead, Minister Butler said providing a system to respond to the changing healthcare needs of Australians required less focus on episodic care.
“What I want to do is to be very clear with people: this is not easy, it is not going to be quick,” he said.
“Our government will not simply add more money to the existing system. We are here to provide a better, more modern system. And honestly, that’s the clear consensus of everyone, from patients through doctors, nurses and other experts, that I’ve engaged with over the past few months.’
However, President Higgins is scared.
“While it’s great that our nation’s leaders recognize the need for reform, I’m concerned that the government’s proposed new model for overhauling Medicare won’t go far enough to improve the situation for patients and could actually make things worse. ,” she said.
“There are simple measures the government can implement quickly to improve access to care, especially for those who need it most, including tripling bulk billing incentives and increasing Medicare rebates for longer consultations for complex care with 20%.
“We are also calling on governments to act now to increase the GP workforce by accelerating the entry of international doctors to work in rural communities and restoring the subsidy for their training to be a GP in Australia. “
The government should address the issue of GP taxes
Dr Higgins has named the payroll tax as one of the biggest threats to Medicare reform, warning it could reduce the number of bulk-billed consultations and increase the cost of a GP visit by up to 15%.
While Queensland has generated a lot of attention recently thanks to a new decision of the revenue officethere are concerns it could become a national issue and the RACGP is calling for a nationwide exemption from payroll tax for apprenticeships.
Minister Butler said on Tuesday that he is aware of the issue, which has developed at various state levels over the past 12-24 months, and that he will consult with the college on the matter.
“I have seen those developments,” he said News Corp.
“I had several communications with [RACGP] … we are trying to find time to talk over the next few days.’
One last one GP news the survey found that only 3% of general practices would be able to absorb the costs associated with making GPs liable for payroll tax.
Sign in below to join the conversation.
MBS Medicare reform private health fund
newsGP weekly poll
What would patients benefit most?
|
Sources
2/ https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/professional/healthcare-reform-debate-heats-up-ahead-of-nationa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The health care reform debate heats up before the National Cabinet
- US confronts China over its state-owned companies’ ties to Russia’s war efforts
- ‘Black Panther’ Actor Tenoch Huerta Calls Out Hollywood Colorism
- SpaceX completes first dress rehearsal for Megarocket spacecraft
- Doomsday is closer than ever to midnight
- Conservatives plotting retirement age ‘scandal’ in UK
- The US has had at least 39 mass shootings in just 24 days so far this year, data shows
- Your Wednesday briefing: Ukraine cracks down on corruption
- NSWC Dahlgren Division Hosts Training Sessions for Teachers in Preparation for Innovation Challenge @ Dahlgren
- Donald Trump declares himself winner of his own club championship
- Actor Adam Devine will reign as Bacchus LIV at Mardi Gras 2023
- CIAC boys hockey toppers, games to watch for January 24.