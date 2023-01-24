US News & World Report Ranks Adrian College Among Best Online Programs Jan 24, 2023





Posted on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Author: Mickey Alvarado Adrian College’s continued efforts to be recognized as the “College of the Future” are gaining national attention as US News & World Report today ranked the private institution 75th among the Best Online Master’s Degrees 2023 in Business Programs in the country. “We are delighted to see our online graduate business programs recognized as the best in the nation,” said Frank Hribar, Adrian College’s Vice President of Enrollment and Student Affairs. “Our president [Jeffrey Docking] wants Adrian College to be recognized as the “College of the Future” and this recognition lets us know that we are continuing to be a leader in innovation!” US News ranked schools in the Best Online Masters in Business Programs category based on a variety of objective factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies. “I am extremely proud of our Master of Science in Accounting and Master of Arts in Sports Management programs for receiving this recognition once again,” said Christine Knaggs, Adrian College Dean of Graduate Studies and Institutional Effectiveness. “Year after year, our MS in Accounting is one of the top programs in the state for all measures related to CPA pass rates, and every year the faculty in our MA in Sports Management program host quality hands-on experiences high on national events like the Superbowl. and the NHL All-Star Game in February. Our graduate students report high levels of satisfaction and job readiness in both programs. Both are extremely effective and engaging programs and have earned this distinction by providing an exceptional academic experience for our students.” Designed for individuals seeking to complete or continue their education, this year’s edition of Best Online Program ranks more than 1,800 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The best online programs include rankings of bachelor’s programs as well as the following master’s-level disciplines: MBA, business (non-MBA), computer information technology (including computer science), criminal justice/criminology, education, engineering, and nursing. While the methodologies are different for each discipline, they all include metrics specific to online learning. The ranking includes only degree programs offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions. “Most of the undergraduate programs in the Best Online Programs ranking are degree-completion programs, meaning the vast majority of their students already have some college credit,” said Liana Loewus, managing editor of US Education News. “The methodologies were developed with those students in mind, distinguishing these rankings from those focused on recent high school graduates attending higher education for the first time.” Prospective students can see how Adrian College compares to other institutions and how rankings are calculated at USNews.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adrian.edu/news/2023/01/24/us-news-world-report-ranks-adrian-college-among-best-online-programs

