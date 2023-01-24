Rights groups alarmed by lack of criticism of abuses in Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) More than 50 people have died in street protests in the weeks since the jailing of Peru’s elected leader, mostly demonstrators at the hands of police officers, but few international voices of concern have emerged.

The relative silence of much of the regional and global community has shocked human rights advocates, who are calling for condemnation of the state violence unleashed since Pedro Castillo was indicted and jailed for trying to dissolve Congress.

The feeling is to be alone, said Jennie Dador, executive secretary of the National Coordinator of Human Rights in Peru. None of the countries in the region have done anything concrete.

Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, was conspicuously absent from a meeting of regional leaders on Tuesday in Argentina’s capital, where most avoided mentioning the civilian deaths in Peru.

In a defiant press conference on Tuesday, Boluarte called for a national ceasefire. She blamed the protesters for the political violence that has engulfed the country, claiming that illegal miners, drug traffickers and smugglers formed a paramilitary force to seek chaos for political gain. She said numerous roadblocks across the country and damage to infrastructure have cost the country more than $1 billion in lost production.

She suggested the protesters who died with bullet wounds were shot by other demonstrators, claiming investigations will show their wounds are inconsistent with the weapons the officers were carrying. Meanwhile, about 90 police officers have been hospitalized with bruises, she said: What about their human rights? asked the president.

The government has presented no evidence that any of the injured officers were shot.

Human rights activists have acknowledged acts of violence by some protesters, including attempts to occupy airports and burn down police stations, but say the demonstrations have been largely peaceful.

Some of the leaders at the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States blamed Peru’s government for the violence.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said there is an urgent need for a change in Peru, because the result of the path of violence and repression is unacceptable. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a staunch supporter of Castillo, called for an end to the crackdown.

Activists say the attention is far less than they would have expected given that 56 people have died since Vice President Castillos was sworn in to replace him on December 7. Forty-five died in direct clashes with security forces, according to Peru’s ombudsman.

The international community has expressed concern, but I really think it could be stronger, said Csar Muoz, associate director of the Americas division at Human Rights Watch. Regional leaders may point out that the rule of law means there should be independent investigations into all deaths.

In central Lima, protesters had begun to gather for the latest in a series of street demonstrations that began last week when thousands, many from remote Andean regions, descended on the capital to demand Boluarte’s resignation, snap elections and the dispersal of Congress. Most of the large anti-government protests that took place previously were in remote regions of Peru, exposing deep divisions between residents of the capital and long-neglected villages.

In Lima, protesters have been met with volleys of tear gas, but not shells.

Peru has managed to fly under the radar, said Marina Navarro, executive director of Amnesty International Peru. Given the gravity of the situation, with this number of people who have died, we don’t see much to talk about.

Closed-door discussions on the issue continued in Buenos Aires, according to an official at Argentina’s foreign ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to discuss policy. Peru is a thorny issue, but pressure from some leaders has led to last-minute negotiations, they said.

The crisis that has sparked Peru’s worst political violence in more than two decades began when Castillo, Peru’s first leader of rural Andean descent, tried to cut short the third impeachment of his new administration by ordering the dissolution of Congress. Instead, lawmakers charged him and national police arrested him before he could find sanctuary.

Boluarte said on Tuesday that Castillo had only himself to blame for trying to avoid the multiple corruption investigations he was facing and suggested he was trying to be the victim of a coup when he was the author of his own coup.

Questions about Boluarte’s sudden rise to power should not hinder criticism of police abuses, human rights groups say.

There should be international pressure for this government to end all kinds of repressive attitudes, and this has nothing to do with issuing an opinion on the legitimacy of the government, said Manuel Tufr, who heads the justice and security division at the Center for Legal Studies. and Social. an Argentinian human rights organization.

The Boluartes government has made it clear that it will not take any criticism lightly. After law enforcement raided a university in Lima where some of the protesters were sheltering on Saturday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro tweeted that the Organization of American States should look into Peru’s case.

Prime Minister Alberto Otarola shot back, telling Petro to mind his own business. Peru’s Foreign Ministry issued official protest notes against Petro and Bolivian President Luis Arce, who expressed support for the protests.

The European Union made one of its strongest statements, saying on Monday that it condemned the very high number of victims since the protests began and reiterated its condemnation of the widespread acts of violence and the disproportionate use of force by security forces.

The US ambassador to Lima, Lisa Kenna, also surprised many observers earlier this month when she said it was essential for law enforcement to respect human rights, the right to protest and the protection of citizens.

Some analysts said the tepid regional response shows how Peru has lost relevance because of its political crises, with six presidents in the past six years.

Peru as a country has lost its presence, said Oscar Vidarte, a professor of international relations at the Catholic University of Peru. It is a chaotic country, a country that has become ungovernable, questionable in terms of democracy and respect for human life.

Countries in the region have clearly turned their backs, Vidarte said.

Associated Press writer Almudena Calatrava in Buenos Aires, Argentina, contributed to this report.