Pope: The world needs unity to address the many current crises





Pope Francis sends a message to participants in the Fifth International Conference on World Balance organized in Cuba under the auspices of UNESCO, reiterating that the many current crises facing the world today can only be addressed together in brotherhood and solidarity.

By Lisa Zengarini In a time of global political and social crises, our interconnected world needs more than ever today to build bridges that can help us find together sustainable solutions that exclude no one. conferences Pope Francis reiterated this stance in a message Tuesday to participants in the Fifth International Conference on World Balance, gathered in La Habana, Cuba, from January 24-28 to discuss current pressing international issues and challenges that threaten world peace. on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference brings together, every three years, world thinkers, political and religious leaders, journalists, educators, writers and scientists, to discuss issues of peace and social justice. It is put together by the José Martí Project for World Solidarity, a Cuban think tank named after Cuban thinker and national hero José Martí, which has organized the event since 2003 under the auspices of UNESCO and other international organizations. This year’s event commemorates José Martí’s 170th birthday by reflecting on his legacy today. To listen to others and learn from our elders In his message, Pope Francis insists that changes in the current world situation can only be achieved through dialogue, fraternity and listening to others. He further notes that the ability to improve our world also comes from learning from those who came before us. Recalling the respect that José Martí had for another Cuban patriot who preceded him, the Venerable Father Félix Varela, Pope Francis notes that his admiration for the courage of Cuban priests in denouncing injustice and his tender respect for others shows the importance of not denying our roots, which allow us to learn from our elders. Our roots make us learn from the faith (of our elders), the coherence of life that this faith imposed on them and from their commitment to people that it is nothing but God’s commandment to love us as he has loved us.







Pope Francis releases his message for the World Day of Peace to be celebrated on January 1, 2023 and reminds that all crises are interconnected and that we must not forget any of the… The current interconnected crisis can only be tackled together Pope Francis therefore reiterates the need to restore the word together in a central place. It is together in brotherhood and solidarity, he says, citing his own Message for this World Day of Peace – , that we build peace, ensure justice and emerge from the greatest disasters, as shown by the heroic efforts made by all those people who worked tirelessly to help everyone emerge from the COVID-19 crisis . This, the Pope concludes – is the key to recovering the balance that gives your meeting its name, because only together can we address the several moral, social, political and economic crises we are facing and which are all interconnected.

