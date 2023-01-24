HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PEOPLE AND TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING PRACTICE





HUB expands and Fstandardizes Specialization in HR Consulting, Workforce Management and HR Technology Services CHICAGO, January 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global brokerage and financial services company, today announced its launch People and technology consulting practice in the US, which consists of an experienced team of more than 35 specialists who help clients develop and maintain high-performing HR programs within the ever-changing landscape of talent recruitment and retention. “The new HUB People & Technology Consulting practice is focused on helping our clients develop high-performing talent to drive business results for their organization,” said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB. “The leadership of this practice joined HUB through a strategic acquisition and demonstrates our continued commitment to elevate the talent and expertise within our organization, rounding out teams and investing in them to build and deliver comprehensive national solutions.” HUB’s people and technology consulting helps clients harness the power of their employees with a human resources strategy, including the right processes and the right technology to drive business performance and results. While formalized services are primarily provided in the US, there are cross-border situational opportunities that the practice will address for North American clients and prospects. Andrea Goodkin will lead HUB People & Technology Consulting as Executive Vice President and Practice Leader. She has more than 25 years of experience in human resource management and consulting. Goodkin joined HUB through an acquisition and will work with it Michael BoothHUB Employee Benefits from National Sales Leader, on growing new practice to drive HR strategy with clients and help them maximize their people investment and organizational value. “People & Technology Consulting is a people business, dedicated to helping clients tie everything together, whether it’s absence management, HR consulting or HR technology services to help transform their organization further and faster with innovative resources and tools that engage with their people on a deeper level,” said Goodkin. “Employers understand now more than ever that people power their businesses, making it important to attract and retain quality talent to continue the success.” HUB’s People & Technology Consulting offers services in the following areas: Human Resources Compliance Framework

Human resource Management

Employee Engagement Strategies

Employee Training and Development and Leadership Training

The employee value proposition

Compensation consultancy

Manpower shortage management

HR assessments and compliance audits

Organizational Change Management

Client-side project management for HCMS implementation

Analysis and Selection of HCMS

HCMS Optimization and Support

Total compensation statements HUB’s employee benefits specialists consult with employers of all sizes and in all industries on every aspect of employee benefits program planning and management, customizing benefits to meet their changing workforce needs. Learn more about the People & Technology Consulting practice here. About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading global full-service brokerage and financial services company offering risk management, insurance, employee benefits, wealth management and retirement products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, The Hub’s extensive network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and seamless protection, so customers are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Media Center Hub. MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marnie Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected] Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected] SOURCE Hub International Limited

