Investment opportunities emerge in Latin America





Index definitions S&P 500 Index: The Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 Index tracks the performance of 500 widely held large-cap US stocks. Risk considerations Equity securities it can fluctuate in response to news about companies, industries, market conditions and the general economic environment. The value of fixed income securities will fluctuate and, on a sale, may be worth more or less than their original cost or maturity value. Bonds are subject to interest rate risk, call risk, reinvestment risk, liquidity risk and issuer credit risk. High-yield bonds (bonds rated below investment grade) may have speculative characteristics and present significant risks beyond those of other securities, including greater credit risk, price volatility and limited liquidity in the secondary market. High yield bonds should comprise only a limited portion of a balanced portfolio. Paying companies dividends may reduce or cut payments at any time. Distribution and diversification of assets do not ensure a profit or protect against loss in falling financial markets. Investing in small and medium-sized companies carries special risks, such as limited product lines, markets and financial resources, and greater volatility than securities of larger, more established companies. Because of their narrow focus, sector investments tend to be more volatile than investments that diversify across many sectors and companies. Technology stocks can be particularly volatile. Risks applicable to companies in energy and natural resources Sectors include commodity price risk, supply and demand risk, depletion risk and research risk. Healthcare sector stocks are subject to government regulation, as well as government approval of products and services, which may significantly affect price and availability, and which may also be significantly affected by rapid obsolescence and patent expiration. of indicator are unmanaged. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. They are shown for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the performance of any specific investment. of indices selected by Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to measure performance are representative of broad asset classes. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management reserves the right to change the representative indices at any time. Discoveries: Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is the trading name of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, a broker-dealer registered in the United States. This material is prepared for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, its affiliates and Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors do not provide legal or tax advice. Each customer should always consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor for information regarding his/her individual situation and to learn of any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting under a special recommendation. This material, or any part thereof, may not be reproduced, sold or redistributed without the written consent of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. 2023 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. member SIPC. CRC#5412756 (01/2023)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morganstanley.com/articles/investment-opportunities-in-latin-america-brazil-mexico The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos