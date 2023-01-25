A&M-Commerce distinguished in national rankings by US News & World Report





US News & World Report just released its highly anticipated 2023 university rankings, and Texas A&M University-Commerce earned top 100 recognition in five coveted categories. Each year, US News compares regionally accredited institutions across the US to highlight the nation’s best academic programs. The ranking is intended to help prospective students and their families compare college and university options. This year, A&M-Commerce was recognized in several “Best Online” categories. The “Best Online” rankings recognize academic programs with effective distance education pedagogy and quality academic standards. A&M-Commerce ranks: 36 out of 95 schools for Best Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs

out of schools for 49 out of 359 schools for Best Online Bachelor Programs

out of schools for 60 out of 211 schools for Best Online Graduate Business Programs (Excluding MBAs)

out of schools for 66 out of 214 schools for Best Online Bachelor in Business Programs

out of schools for 97 out of 329 schools for Best Online Masters in Education Programs

out of schools for 110 out of 344 schools for Best Online MBA Programs Among these six online categories, A&M-Commerce averaged 70th in the country, up significantly from last year’s average of 81str in the nation A&M-Commerce’s online programs rose significantly in the US News rankings from last year, said Dr. Dan Su, executive director of Institutional Effectiveness and Research at A&M-Commerce. The competition was also more intense as several other schools joined the rankings, she said. According to Su, the most significant jump was in the category of Best Online Master’s in Education Programs, where A&M-Commerce rose from 199 in 2022 to 97 in 2023. Our university continues to lead the nation with excellent growth in online education, Su said. Congratulations to all these ranked programs! A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin is pleased but not surprised to see the university’s online programs so heavily represented in the 2023 rankings. “A&M-Commerce is a national leader in distance education, and these rankings reflect that,” Rudin said. “We support our online students with quality resources, comprehensive services and the latest technology. The result is a quality online education that is gaining national attention.” Check out the A&M-Commerce rankings at US News & World Report.

