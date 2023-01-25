International paper reaches agreement to sell ownership interests in Ilim joint venture

MEMPHIS, Tenn., January 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Journal International (NYSE: IP) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 50% interest in Ilim SA, the holding company for its Ilim joint venture (JV), to its JV partners for an equity value of $484 mm (USD). The sale is subject to regulatory approvals in Russia.

This transaction shows ~$3.5 billion at total enterprise value (TEV) for Ilim based on a ~3.1X EBITDA multiple on 2022 results*.

The Company also received an indication of interest from its JV partners to acquire all of the Company’s shares (comprising 2.39% stake) in JSC Ilim Group for $24 million (USD) on terms and conditions to be agreed . The Company intends to pursue an agreement to sell the shares of the Ilim JSC Group, and divest other remaining intangible interests related to Ilim, to its JV partners.

Additional information will be communicated when available.

*Unaudited 2022 results are complete 1.11 billion dollars EBITDA; As of 31.12.22, the unaudited TEV includes 2.45 billion dollars net debt

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of products based on renewable fibers. We manufacture corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable commerce around the world, and pulp for diapers, tissues and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues worldwide. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa AND Europe. Net sales for 2021 were 19.4 billion dollars. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical in nature may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates” , “believes”, “estimates” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: (i) risks related to climate change and global, regional and local weather conditions, and risks related to our ability to meet objectives and targets in relation to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental, social and governance issues; (ii) the impact of the conflict involved Russia AND Ukraineincluding in relation to escalating sanctions imposed by United Statesthe European Union, the G7 and other countries and possible actions by the Russian government, and the impact of such developments on domestic and global economic and geopolitical conditions generally and on us and our Ilim joint venture, which may be materially affected and adversely affected by such developments and our inability to predict the full impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, current or future sanctions, geopolitical instability and the possibility of extended military conflict in our Ilim joint venture, on the receipt of dividends from our Ilim joint venture and on our value and ability to sell our interest in the Ilim joint venture; (iii) the level of our indebtedness and changes in interest rates (including the impact of current high interest rate levels); (iv) the impact of global and domestic economic conditions and industry conditions, including in connection with current adverse macroeconomic conditions, inflationary pressures and changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, energy resources and transportation resources, shortages and disruptions of supply chain[1], the competition we face, cyclicality and changes in consumer preferences, demand and prices for our products and conditions affecting the credit, capital and financial markets; (v) domestic and global geopolitical conditions, changes in currency exchange rates, protectionist trade policies, downgrades of our credit ratings and/or credit ratings of banks issuing certain letters of credit issued by recognized rating organizations of credit; (vi) the amount of our future pension funding obligations, and pension and health care costs; (vii) unanticipated costs or other adverse developments related to compliance with existing and new US and non-US governmental, environmental, tax, labor and employment, privacy, anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws and regulations; (viii) any material disruption to any of our manufacturing facilities or other adverse impacts on our operations due to severe weather, natural disasters, climate change or other causes; (ix) risks inherent in conducting business through joint ventures; (x) our ability to achieve expected benefits and other risks associated with acquisitions, joint ventures, sales, spinoffs and other corporate transactions, (xi) cybersecurity and information technology risks; (xii) loss contingencies and pending, threatened or future litigation, including with respect to environmental matters; (xiii) our exposure to claims under our agreements with Sylvamo Corporation; (xiv) our failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the spin-off of Sylvamo Corporation and the qualification of such spin-off as a tax-free transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and (xv) our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, particularly in light of current labor market conditions. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from such forward-looking statements can be found in our press releases and SEC filings. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that we currently believe to be immaterial may affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

