2023 | CSC announces International Weekend February 9-12





CHADRON – Two more cultural events, Navajo poet Orlando White and African Soul International, are slated to expand this year’s Chadron State College International Club food tasting party into an international weekend.

Events will begin on Feb. 9, when White will read his work, followed by a question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. The talk, sponsored by the English department and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, is free and open to the public. White, a faculty member at Dine College in Arizona, is the 10th writer in CSC’s Distinguished Writer series. Previous writers include Kent Meyers, Karen Gettert Shoemaker, Frank X Walker, Markus Jones, Brad Aaron Modlin, Ken Ilgunas, Sarah Green, and Jonathan Rovner. The International Club’s annual food tasting party will be on February 11th at 6:00 pm in the Student Center Ballroom. The presentation of cultures includes fashion, food and dance. Tickets, limited to 400, will be sold in the Student Center Lobby Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Monday, January 30 through Wednesday, February 1 from 11:00 a.m. to to 2 p.m. Tickets for adults are $20 each and children ages 6 to 18 and seniors are $15 each. Children aged five and over will be admitted free. The menu will include Crab Rangoon, Creamy Cucumbers, Arepas, Ethiopian Tibs, Tamales, Korean Meatballs and Rice, Ghanaian Jollof Spiced Chicken, Pepian Pork Stew, and Discada, a beef and pork dish from Mexico. Dessert items will include a Mexican Cake, Pastel de Carlota, Chocolate Fudge, Puff Puff, Wocapi and Fried Bread. Contests with prizes include a head wrap contest, dancing and trivia. Attendees will also be able to get a henna tattoo. Entertainment will include Jr. Miss Oglala Nation Suraya Kelly and CSC student Natali Keni of Hawaii. On February 12, African Soul International will present a concert at 2:00 pm in Memorial Hall. The band performed in the films Black Panther I and II and in Michelle Williams’ “Say Yes” music video with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. She received first place at the 2019 African Dance Award in Los Angeles and the 2019 Congressional Community Service Award. Admission will be a free donation to help travel in support of the International Club.

