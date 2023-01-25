Ciorciari in 5 global regions likely to make big news this year, and potential diplomatic implications





Over the past few years, deepening ideological and strategic divisions in many parts of the globe have suggested the coming of a new Cold War. The coming year could reveal much about this new phase of world politics, with profound diplomatic implications, according toJohn Ciorciariprofessor and associate dean for research and policy engagement at the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy. Ciorciari, also director of the Ford School’s Center for International Policy and the Weiser Center for Diplomacy, breaks down five regions that could be in the news, what could happen and the potential diplomatic implications. Europe The protracted war in Ukraine will test NATO’s unity and be resolved as energy prices and other tensions rise. At the same time, the bite of sanctions and mounting casualties will challenge the Putin regime. These forces could make room for diplomacy, perhaps through a back channel, although a peace deal is unlikely. The stakes in Ukraine remain very high, both for Ukrainians and because the course of the conflict will play a decisive role in determining the new balance of global power. Asia Eyes will remain focused on the Taiwan Strait. While Chinese President Xi Jinping makes clear his intention to resolve the Taiwan issue, the Biden administration has offered inconsistent responses. This year, China may increase pressure on Taiwan, most likely through economic and cyber channels. The United States will struggle to abandon its longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity. Missteps on either side could change the character of the Taiwan issue, making the escalation much less easily reversible. Latin America Anti-democratic forces on both the left and the right are rising. Protests and unrest in Brazil, Peru, Venezuela and elsewhere express deep dissatisfaction with government corruption and mismanagement. They also open the door to authoritarian rule and emergency politics, threatening to further erode democratic gains in the region in recent decades. This could be a recipe for the kind of conflict and ideological polarization that ravaged the region during the Cold War. Africa A series of coups and protracted conflicts leave many contested and unrepresentative governments clamoring for arms and investment. In some of these contexts, UN peace operations and other multilateral undertakings have helped soften the edges of great power competition. However, the race for influence in Africa between the West and its main rivals in Beijing and Moscow will continue and add fuel to the fire if the major powers support opposing sides in internal conflicts in countries such as Ethiopia and the Sahel. Middle East Shaky Saudi relations with Washington and unrest in Tehran portend possible changes. For decades, the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran has reverberated across the region from Yemen to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. The autocracies in Riyadh and Tehran now face growing pressure at home and abroad, offering some hope for liberalization but at great risk of increasing instability and short-term regional conflict. This story was originally written and published by Michigan News.

