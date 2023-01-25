GW Nursing is ranked #8 by US News & World Report | School of Nursing





For the sixth consecutive year, the GW Nursing Master of Science in Nursing program was ranked in the top 10 of the US News & World Reports ranking of Best Online Masters in Nursing Programs. Notably, we were ranked #8 overall, #3 for Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs for Veterans, #4 nursing administration, and #7 family nurse practitioner. The GW Nursing experience has allowed our students from across the country to learn in productive and innovative ways. Our talented faculty provide top-notch online learning experiences for MSN, DNP, Ph.D. and RN to BSN, as well as prerequisites and certificate programs. The success of our students reflects the high quality and rigor of their learning experience at GW Nursing. The high ranking of our Master of Science in Nursing Program is a strong testament to the outstanding work of our talented and innovative faculty and staff, as well as our world-class online learning and instructional technology team. At GW Nursing, we’re constantly looking for ways to enhance our students’ learning experience with new technologies, such as voice strings and virtual reality. Production value, attention to proven pedagogy, and adherence to ongoing training and certification are the reasons GW Nursing continues to excel in online learning. These rankings consider faculty credentials, student engagement, student support services, and evaluations by deans and directors of competing nursing schools. GW Nursing’s consistent ranking in the US News top 10 reflects its continued investment in student services, academic technologies, faculty and infrastructure improvements. And it shows our determination to strive for excellence. Rise up!

