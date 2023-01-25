International
UN chief calls for worldwide commitment to transform education
it call that countries provide education systems that can support equitable societies, dynamic economies and the limitless dreams of every student in the world.
Data from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) shows that about 244 million boys and girls are still out of school this year.
Furthermore, 70 percent of 10-year-olds in low- and middle-income countries are unable to read and understand simple text.
Potential at stake
Topic for International Day this year is to invest in people, to prioritize education.
Special attention is being paid to girls and women in Afghanistan, who have been banned from attending high school and university after the Taliban takeover in August 2021.
The Secretary General said that education is a fundamental human right and the foundation of societies, economies and the potential of every person.
However, he warned that this potential will wither on the vine without adequate investment.
It has always been shocking to me that education has been given such a low priority in many government policies and international cooperation instruments, he commented.
Re-imagining the classroom
Mr. Guterres recalled that in Education Transformation Summitheld last September, countries came together to reimagine education systems so that every student has access to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.
More than 130 countries made commitments to ensure that quality universal education becomes a central pillar of public policy and investment.
The outcomes of the Summit included a Call to Action for Investment in Education, as well as the establishment of the International Financial Fund for Education.
Several global initiatives were launched there, including mobilizing support for education in crisis settings, girls’ education, teaching transformation and green education systems.
End discriminatory laws
Now is the time for all countries translate their Summit commitments into concrete actions that create supportive and inclusive learning environments for all students, Mr. Guterres said.
Now is also the time to end all discriminatory laws and practices that impede access to education, he added.
I appeal to him Actually authorities in Afghanistan in particular for him change the wild and self-destructive inhibition for access to secondary and higher education for girls.
Serious attack on human dignity
UNESCO has dedicated International Education Day for all girls and women in Afghanistan who are denied the right to learn, study and teach.
The organization condemns this serious attack on human dignity and the fundamental right to education, said Director General Audrey Azoulay. a citizent.
Currently, 80 percent, or 2.5 million Afghan girls of school age are out of school. This includes 1.2 million who have been banned from high schools and universities following the decision Actually the authorities.
Ms. Azoulay reported that her agency continues to work in Afghanistan, in close liaison with local communities, to ensure that education can continue, either through literacy courses or through the radio.
UNESCO also remains the main source for monitoring education data in Afghanistan, particularly data related to higher education. we will continue mobilize the international community to protect the right of Afghan girls and women to education, she added.
A basic human right
Other UN agencies and senior officials have signaled their support for the universal right to education.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Trk, took to Twitter to urge governments to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to learn.
There is no excuse for holding #education hostage, hey has written. It’s a basic #humanright – NOT a privilege – and a powerful investment in ending poverty, promoting justice, promoting sustainable development and building (world) peace.
Let women and girls learn
UN Agency for Humanitarian Affairs, OCHAremembered that nearly 200 million children and adolescents affected by the crisis they are either out of school or not learning.
OCHA posted on Twitter that especially in times of crisis, education should be a priority so that no one is left behind!
In a special tweet, The agency highlighted that women and girls in Afghanistan attend schools with the simple message Let women and girls learn.
OCHA chief Martin Griffiths is currently in Afghanistanalong with senior UN and NGO leaders, to examine the consequences of the Taliban’s ban on Afghan women working with local and international humanitarian organizations, announced last month.
The decision has forced the suspension of several aid operations and raised fears that the dire humanitarian situation in the country will only worsen. This year, 28.3 million peopletwo thirds of the population, will require urgent assistance.
Courage and endurance
The visit follows a UN mission last week led by the Organization’s highest-ranking female official, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, focused on the humanitarian impact of the ban in an effort to promote and protect the rights of women and girls.
Ms. Mohammed was accompanied by Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Womenand Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for UN Political, Peacebuilding and Peacekeeping Operations.
We have witnessed remarkable resilience. Afghan women left us in no doubt about their courage and refusal to be erased from public life. They will continue to defend and fight for their rights and we are obliged to support them to do so, said Mrs. Bahous.
