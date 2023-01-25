International
New rapid access addiction medicine clinic to open in downtown Winnipeg with $893,000 in provincial funding
The Manitoba government is spending about $893,000 on a new Indigenous-run Rapid Access to Addiction Medicine (RAAM) clinic in downtown Winnipeg, making it the third in the provincial capital.
It will offer culturally relevant and safe programs for people seeking help, with doctors, counselors and withdrawal support.
Elder Billi Shiblerand her friend interrupted the government’s announcement at a press conference Tuesday to express their gratitude.
“My spirits soar. I almost lost two guys to addictions in this city who waited and waited and waited to try to get into RAAM clinics,” Schibler said during the announcement.
The clinic will be at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Center on Higgins Avenue and will operate five days a week, with some extended hours in the late afternoon and early evening to increase access, Mental Health and Community Wellbeing Minister Sarah Guillemard said. .
Schibler says she has supported others in their addiction journeys and had to go to the emergency room because there was no other support available at the time.
“You can be there for seven to eight hours just to leave … and that glimmer of hope suddenly just goes away. I’ve seen a lot of young people lose their lives,” Schibler said in an interview after the announcement.
The new clinic is giving her back some hope.
“I’m optimistic that there is enough understanding of the needs of indigenous people out there that it can be served in a good way through the RAAM center.”
She’s not the only one feeling relieved.
“I see people leave every day because of a lack of resources. Another clinic means more people will come in, less people will leave and more lives will be saved,” the aid worker said on Tuesday peer Britney Easter.
“I’ve been in your shoes and it’s hard,” she said, directing her comments to those in need of care. “Some days you don’t think you’re going to make it. I want you to know there is support and people who care.”
Dr. Camisha Mayes, a rapid access addiction medicine physician in Winnipeg, says people with substance use disorders need timely and targeted treatments for their problems, just like people with diabetes, asthma and other conditions. chronic when their condition gets out of control.
“Having access to low-barrier and timely healthcare services is incredibly important in supporting individuals on their healthcare journey. RAAM clinics are designed to do just that,” Mayes said at the press conference.
Existing rapid access to addiction medicine clinics turns people away every day, she said.
“The demand exceeds the supply that is currently available in terms of resources. The addition of another clinic emerged as a need and hopefully this will be the start of many more clinics to come,” Mayes said.
When the clinic opens in the spring, it will initially handle 2,300 patient visits a year, with the potential to expand its capacity in the future, Guillemard said.
Further details will be announced closer to the opening, she said.
The new facility will be the seventh rapid access addiction medicine clinic in Manitoba and the third in Winnipeg. Other clinics are in Brandon, Thompson, Portage la Prairie and Selkirk.
Bernadette Smith, the NDP’s mental health and addictions critic, says the current government’s strategy for dealing with substance use disorders is missing an important piece.
“Health experts are clear: we need a real plan that includes a supervised consumption site and better access to health care and support for Manitobans struggling with addiction,” Smith said in a statement.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/rapid-access-to-addictions-medicine-clinic-winnipeg-1.6724162
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Strike action in schools and the Bill on Minimum Service Levels
- Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Bollywood celebrities send vows
- Irina Shayk Defends Controversial Lion Head Dress, Kylie Jenner Faces Criticism Again Over Noose Necklace
- New rapid access addiction medicine clinic to open in downtown Winnipeg with $893,000 in provincial funding
- Trump calls Pence ‘an innocent man’ in response to leaks of classified documents
- Ranji trophy: Ravindra Jadeja makes cricket return with baby steps in bid to be fit for Australian series
- This is how Shah Rukh Khan spends his time on his big Bollywood actor’s release day
- Jokowi blames young marriage as one of the causes of stunting in Indonesia
- adidas Originals and Bollywood Superstar, Ranveer Singh team up to defy convention and hack old codes of luxury in latest Spring Summer’ 23 campaign
- JNU students face stone attack for watching BBC documentary on PM Modi on university campus
- ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Brings Major Changes to the Game’s Story
- UN chief calls for worldwide commitment to transform education