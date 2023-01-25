New rapid access addiction medicine clinic to open in downtown Winnipeg with $893,000 in provincial funding

The Manitoba government is spending about $893,000 on a new Indigenous-run Rapid Access to Addiction Medicine (RAAM) clinic in downtown Winnipeg, making it the third in the provincial capital.

It will offer culturally relevant and safe programs for people seeking help, with doctors, counselors and withdrawal support.

Elder Billi Shiblerand her friend interrupted the government’s announcement at a press conference Tuesday to express their gratitude.

“My spirits soar. I almost lost two guys to addictions in this city who waited and waited and waited to try to get into RAAM clinics,” Schibler said during the announcement.

The clinic will be at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Center on Higgins Avenue and will operate five days a week, with some extended hours in the late afternoon and early evening to increase access, Mental Health and Community Wellbeing Minister Sarah Guillemard said. .

Schibler says she has supported others in their addiction journeys and had to go to the emergency room because there was no other support available at the time.

Britney Easter is a peer support worker and she believes the new fast access to the addiction medicine clinic will help people seeking recovery and save lives. (Travis Golby/CBC)

“You can be there for seven to eight hours just to leave … and that glimmer of hope suddenly just goes away. I’ve seen a lot of young people lose their lives,” Schibler said in an interview after the announcement.

The new clinic is giving her back some hope.

“I’m optimistic that there is enough understanding of the needs of indigenous people out there that it can be served in a good way through the RAAM center.”

She’s not the only one feeling relieved.

“I see people leave every day because of a lack of resources. Another clinic means more people will come in, less people will leave and more lives will be saved,” the aid worker said on Tuesday peer Britney Easter.

“I’ve been in your shoes and it’s hard,” she said, directing her comments to those in need of care. “Some days you don’t think you’re going to make it. I want you to know there is support and people who care.”

Dr. Camisha Mayes, a rapid access addiction medicine physician in Winnipeg, says people with substance use disorders need timely and targeted treatments for their problems, just like people with diabetes, asthma and other conditions. chronic when their condition gets out of control.

“Having access to low-barrier and timely healthcare services is incredibly important in supporting individuals on their healthcare journey. RAAM clinics are designed to do just that,” Mayes said at the press conference.

Existing rapid access to addiction medicine clinics turns people away every day, she said.

“The demand exceeds the supply that is currently available in terms of resources. The addition of another clinic emerged as a need and hopefully this will be the start of many more clinics to come,” Mayes said.

When the clinic opens in the spring, it will initially handle 2,300 patient visits a year, with the potential to expand its capacity in the future, Guillemard said.

Indigenous-led RAAM clinic to open in downtown Winnipeg The facility will offer culturally relevant and safe programs for people seeking help, with doctors, counselors and withdrawal support.

Further details will be announced closer to the opening, she said.

The new facility will be the seventh rapid access addiction medicine clinic in Manitoba and the third in Winnipeg. Other clinics are in Brandon, Thompson, Portage la Prairie and Selkirk.

Bernadette Smith, the NDP’s mental health and addictions critic, says the current government’s strategy for dealing with substance use disorders is missing an important piece.

“Health experts are clear: we need a real plan that includes a supervised consumption site and better access to health care and support for Manitobans struggling with addiction,” Smith said in a statement.