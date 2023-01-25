International
Strike action in schools and the Bill on Minimum Service Levels
In response to a wave of strikes across multiple industries, the government introduced the Strikes (Minimum Levels of Service) Bill to Parliament earlier this month.
What is included in the bill?
If passed, the Bill will give the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy the power to prescribe minimum levels of service for health services, fire and rescue services, education services, transport services, nuclear decommissioning and management of radioactive waste and spent fuel. Details of the minimum service levels will be described in further regulations. This is different from previously proposed legislation, which would have left minimum service levels to be negotiated between employers and unions.
In the current draft of the bill, once minimum service levels are mandated, employers will be able to identify staff members who are required to work under strike to ensure that service level and issue them a work notice. Before this, employers must consult with trade unions and take into account any views expressed by them.
All workers who have been issued with a work notice but who take part in strike action regardless of employment will no longer be entitled to automatic protection against unfair dismissal. Any union which fails to take reasonable steps to ensure that all members identified in the notice of employment comply with it may face a potential claim for damages.
Implications for schools
In relation to schools, service levels may aim to ensure that schools maintain a skeleton staff in order to look after just a few children, or they may also be of wider application, for example to avoid impact in exam evaluations or even cancellation. of classes. There is very little clarity here as the powers given to the Secretary of State in the bill are neither qualified nor limited. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the introduction of minimum service levels in the future would protect “vulnerable children” in schools, although she hoped the Government’s anti-strike legislation would not be necessary for the teaching profession.
As readers will know, the teaching union NEU is planning seven days of strike action across England and Wales from 1 February. The Bill will of course not be passed until then but, if passed, it could be important for future industrial action in schools. The bill has been widely criticized by unions, which have described it as an attack on workers and civil liberties. It also faced fierce criticism from the opposite side of the House of Commons when it was debated earlier this week, but still passed second reading.
Commentators have pointed out that even if the bill becomes law, it is likely to face legal challenges based on Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights: the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association with others, including the right to form and join trade unions for the protection of this interest. It is important that Article 11 is qualified in that it allows the imposition of restrictions on the exercise of those rights where the descriptions are defined by law and are “necessary in a democratic society in the interest of national security or public security, for the prevention of disorders or crime, for the protection of health or morals or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.” The real question is likely to be what minimum service level can be said to be “necessary” to address their purpose and thus how minimum service levels might differ in different service sectors as a result.
For schools, it will be interesting to see what justifications the government intends to rely on in relation to setting minimum service levels. For example, health protection is unlikely to apply (although it may be important in the context of vulnerable children). As things stand, it will be a case of keeping a keen eye on developments to see if the bill goes into effect and, if so, how it holds up in court, as many are already characterizing the bill as an attack clear to the right to strike.
Thanks to Simran Patel, an employment attorney, for contributing to this article.
If you require further information on anything covered in this briefing, please contact Rachel Nolloth or your usual contact at the firm on +44 (0)20 3375 7000.
This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.
© Farrer & Co LLP, January 2023
