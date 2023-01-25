Russia meets with UEFA looking for a way back into world sports





NYON, Switzerland (AP) Russia tried to make progress Tuesday in its slow and difficult return to international sports amid its war in Ukraine at a meeting Tuesday with officials from European soccer body UEFA. Russian Football Union vice-president Aleksandr Alaev declined to comment as he left after three hours of face-to-face talks. They were the first since Russia backed off a threat last month to leave UEFA and join the Asian Football Confederation. A follow-up meeting will be held in February, Russian news service TASS said. Russian teams have been banned from UEFA and FIFA competitions during the war in Ukraine and there is currently no way out of those decisions that were upheld by the highest sports court. National teams including Poland, Switzerland and Albania had refused within days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February to play their scheduled matches against Russia. When the UEFA and FIFA bans imposed on February 28 were challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the judges agreed that the consequences of allowing the Russian teams to play would be irreparable and chaotic for the conduct of the competitions. The Russian teams were dropped from trying to qualify for the men’s and women’s World Cups, the 2022 European Women’s Championship for which it had qualified, plus European youth and club competitions. UEFA also cut sponsorship deals with Russian state energy firm Gazprom, moved the 2022 Champions League final from Zenit St. Petersburg’s home stadium. While soccer is under lockdown, Olympic and sports officials around the world held conference calls last week to explore all the complicated ways to help Russian athletes and teams compete soon in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee has an executive board meeting on Wednesday, which is expected to discuss its position on Russia 18 months before the opening ceremony in Paris. The IOC advised sports bodies on February 28 to exclude Russia from the host and competition. UEFA declined to comment on Tuesday on the meeting with RFU officials Alaev and Maksim Mitrofanov, the general secretary who is a former Zenit CEO. On Wednesday in Nyon, UEFA has a meeting of its executive committee, which includes RFU president Alexander Dyukov and Ukrainian Football Federation president Andriy Pavelko. It was unclear whether the two will attend in person. UEFA confirmed last year that Russia would not play in Euro 2024 qualifiers, which start in March, although it has yet to remove another game from the country. Kazan is still on the list to host the Super Cup match in August between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

