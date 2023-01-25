International
Challenges of tracking funding for pandemic preparedness and response
Detailed financial data is needed to support policy, governance and ongoing decision-making for pandemic preparedness and response. We need to know how much public health infrastructure costs in order to plan for the future. To support a framework of mutual accountability, in which partners agree to be held accountable for the commitments they have voluntarily made to each other, we need a way to track nations that have pledged to support pandemic preparedness and response and what a commitment it has been already. are disbursed. We need to know how much funding a national government is setting aside to support pandemic preparedness and response activities and over what period of time, in order to calculate spending gaps and foreign direct investment needs. We must also ensure that investments are in line with evolving demands and national and regional priorities.
The Global Burden of Disease Collaborators Network 2021 study highlights the difficulties of finding and analyzing financial data related to pandemic preparedness and response. Funding for pandemic preparedness and response is not explicitly included in reporting from national health accounts, leading to wide variation in what is and is not captured, and it is virtually impossible to determine out-of-pocket spending on health security. There is no single reporting mechanism used by nations to report foreign direct investment in pandemic preparedness and response, nor is there a single country or consistent language used to track funding from non-governmental entities, philanthropies or international organizations.
and this information is publicly available from Global Security International Health Analysis of Diseases and Events website, with data can be downloaded from the Global Health Security tracking page. We have documented more than $400 billion in committed funds, of which more than $300 billion has been disbursed, marked by specific indicators of the WHO’s Joint External Evaluation (JEE) tool, as well as funding for declared public health emergencies of international concern. Our estimates differ from the amount identified by the Network of Health Financing Collaborators for the Global Burden of Disease 2021, which highlights variability in resources and how researchers determine what should be included in the definition of pandemic preparedness and response funding. Our analysis is based on over 100 sources, but most of these data are not formatted to calculate pandemic preparedness and response indicators, and thus require subject matter experts to read, evaluate and code each line of data. Crucially, despite our extensive fieldwork and discussions with policy makers and researchers, we have not been able to find sufficient publicly available or detailed accounting to differentiate funding at the JEE indicator level and publish national expenditure or subnational for pandemic preparedness and response. Other researchers have used alternative mechanisms to try to capture some of this funding, including using data reported directly to WHO through questionnaires.
This data is much needed to enable detailed analysis of gaps in global pandemic preparedness and response funding.
Our current analyzes reveal that approximately $124 billion will be required over the next 5 years to build and maintain sufficient capacity for every nation in the world to meet these obligations. This estimate does not include funds required to build global manufacturing capacity, supply chain management or research and development. Nor does this current assessment yet include a full accounting of the requirements for subnational capacity, infection prevention and control, or more robust health care systems, as called for in the latest edition of the JEE.
we must make building capacity for pandemic preparedness and response a priority. We also need to enable evidence-based decision-making. Doing so requires us to build a strong foundation for sharing data and tracking global funds, with a reporting system that can provide access to more robust and standardized national and sub-national financial data. Such a platform will be essential to establish and track best practices in pandemic preparedness and response spending, clearly articulate gaps, and make smart investments to support a safer future.
I declare no competing interests.
References
- 1.
Global investments in pandemic preparedness and COVID-19: development aid and domestic spending on health between 1990 and 2026.
Lancet Globe Health. 2023; ()
- 2.
Financial assistance for health security: the effects of international financial assistance on capacities to prevent, detect and respond to public health emergencies.
Int J Health Policy Manage. 2022; 11205461
- 3.
Tracking the flow of funds in global health security.
EcoHealth. 2019; 16: 298-305
- 4.
Global health spending: rising to the challenges of the pandemic.
- 5.
Investing in global health security: estimating the cost requirements for building global capacity.
PLoS Glob Public Health. 2022; 2e0000880
- 6.
The new Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Fund was officially established.
Item information
Publication history
Published: January 24, 2023
iDENTIFICATION
Copyright
2023 Author(s). Published by Elsevier Ltd.
User License
ScienceDirect
Related articles
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(23)00017-7/fulltext
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Challenges of tracking funding for pandemic preparedness and response
- Paris Men’s Fashion Week FW23 Street Style Looks
- A Life in Cricket: Jo Harman
- Gibson Dunn Adds New York Bankruptcy Litigation Partner Lee Wilson
- Imran Khans party may quit parliament
- PM Modi talks to Egyptian President Sisi
- UK ranks 3rd in Global Index for Freedom of Expression | freedom of information
- No. 10/10 men’s basketball tops the state of Oklahoma, 89-75
- I felt a strong earthquake in Delhi – NCR – The Economic Times Video | ET now
- Stunting is not just a big issue on the continent
- FTC Releases Revised Hart-Scott-Rodino Notification Thresholds for 2023
- Iraq declares its support for the presence of American troops