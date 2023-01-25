Connect with us

Challenges of tracking funding for pandemic preparedness and response

 


In this issue of Lancet Global HealthThe Global Burden of Disease Collaborative Network 2021 aims to estimate global health spending on pandemic preparedness and response.

Global Burden of Disease 2021 Collaborative Network on Health Financing
Global investments in pandemic preparedness and COVID-19: development aid and domestic spending on health between 1990 and 2026.