Global Burden of Disease 2021 Collaborative Network on Health Financing

Global investments in pandemic preparedness and COVID-19: development aid and domestic spending on health between 1990 and 2026. In this issue of Lancet Global Health, The Global Burden of Disease Collaborative Network 2021 aims to estimate global health spending on pandemic preparedness and response. Detailed financial data is needed to support policy, governance and ongoing decision-making for pandemic preparedness and response. We need to know how much public health infrastructure costs in order to plan for the future. To support a framework of mutual accountability, in which partners agree to be held accountable for the commitments they have voluntarily made to each other, we need a way to track nations that have pledged to support pandemic preparedness and response and what a commitment it has been already. are disbursed. We need to know how much funding a national government is setting aside to support pandemic preparedness and response activities and over what period of time, in order to calculate spending gaps and foreign direct investment needs. We must also ensure that investments are in line with evolving demands and national and regional priorities.

Meyer MJ

Kraemer JD

Financial assistance for health security: the effects of international financial assistance on capacities to prevent, detect and respond to public health emergencies.

The Global Burden of Disease Collaborators Network 2021 study highlights the difficulties of finding and analyzing financial data related to pandemic preparedness and response. Funding for pandemic preparedness and response is not explicitly included in reporting from national health accounts, leading to wide variation in what is and is not captured, and it is virtually impossible to determine out-of-pocket spending on health security. There is no single reporting mechanism used by nations to report foreign direct investment in pandemic preparedness and response, nor is there a single country or consistent language used to track funding from non-governmental entities, philanthropies or international organizations.

3 Katz R

Graeden E

Kerr J

Tracking the flow of funds in global health security. We have been following the flow of funding in health security since 2016, and this information is publicly available from Global Security International Health Analysis of Diseases and Events website, with data can be downloaded from the Global Health Security tracking page. We have documented more than $400 billion in committed funds, of which more than $300 billion has been disbursed, marked by specific indicators of the WHO's Joint External Evaluation (JEE) tool, as well as funding for declared public health emergencies of international concern. Our estimates differ from the amount identified by the Network of Health Financing Collaborators for the Global Burden of Disease 2021, which highlights variability in resources and how researchers determine what should be included in the definition of pandemic preparedness and response funding. Our analysis is based on over 100 sources, but most of these data are not formatted to calculate pandemic preparedness and response indicators, and thus require subject matter experts to read, evaluate and code each line of data. Crucially, despite our extensive fieldwork and discussions with policy makers and researchers, we have not been able to find sufficient publicly available or detailed accounting to differentiate funding at the JEE indicator level and publish national expenditure or subnational for pandemic preparedness and response. Other researchers have used alternative mechanisms to try to capture some of this funding, including using data reported directly to WHO through questionnaires.

Global health spending: rising to the challenges of the pandemic. This data is much needed to enable detailed analysis of gaps in global pandemic preparedness and response funding.

5 Eaneff S

Graeden E

McClelland A

Investing in global health security: estimating the cost requirements for building global capacity. The Global Burden of Disease 2021 Health Financing Collaborative Network concludes that funding for pandemic preparedness and response has historically not been prioritized, but that funding could be made available if countries and donors prioritized it. Our current analyzes reveal that approximately $124 billion will be required over the next 5 years to build and maintain sufficient capacity for every nation in the world to meet its obligations under the International Health Regulations to prevent, detect and respond to emergencies. possible public health. Our current analyzes reveal that approximately $124 billion will be required over the next 5 years to build and maintain sufficient capacity for every nation in the world to meet these obligations. This estimate does not include funds required to build global manufacturing capacity, supply chain management or research and development. Nor does this current assessment yet include a full accounting of the requirements for subnational capacity, infection prevention and control, or more robust health care systems, as called for in the latest edition of the JEE.

6 who

The new Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Fund was officially established. Pandemic preparedness and response have significant funding requirements. The Global Burden of Disease 2021 Health Financing Collaborative Network argues that there is funding available, but that we simply need to agree to prioritize spending on pandemic preparedness and response in order to access them. As the world begins to rebuild in the post-pandemic era and with the launch of the Pandemic Fund, we must make building capacity for pandemic preparedness and response a priority. We also need to enable evidence-based decision-making. Doing so requires us to build a strong foundation for sharing data and tracking global funds, with a reporting system that can provide access to more robust and standardized national and sub-national financial data. Such a platform will be essential to establish and track best practices in pandemic preparedness and response spending, clearly articulate gaps, and make smart investments to support a safer future.

I declare no competing interests.

