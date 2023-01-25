International
Billie approved of hunting with dogs
Tougher laws to protect wildlife in Scotland.
New legislation to prevent the hunting and killing of wild mammals for sport has been passed by the Scottish Parliament.
The Scottish Governments Dog Hunting Bill will close loopholes in existing laws that have allowed the practice of illegal hunting to continue. A new two-dog limit will be imposed on all use of dogs while hunting, as well as a ban on the practice of trail hunting.
The Bill also sets out a new licensing scheme to allow the use of more than two dogs in certain limited circumstances. This is to ensure farmers and land managers have access to appropriate and humane control measures where necessary.
Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said:
This Bill represents an important step forward in protecting Scotland’s wildlife from the cruel and senseless practice of poaching,
I am pleased that the Assembly has agreed on a new law, which will once and for all close the door to the illegal hunting and killing of mammals.
I would like to thank all those who responded to our public consultation and the stakeholder groups for their valuable input throughout this process.
I believe this new legislation has struck the right balance between ensuring Scotland follows the highest possible standards of animal welfare, while recognizing the need for farmers, land managers and environmental organizations to undertake legitimate wildlife management .
