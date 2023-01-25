Update on parking charges proposals in West Northants

Parking, roads and transport

January 24, 2023

Our council will not currently pursue plans to introduce parking charges at Northamptons Racecourse for the time being after hearing concerns raised by local residents.

And proposals to review parking charges at Daventry and Brixworth country parks will also be considered so that further options and possible solutions can be explored.

The council will also engage with town center businesses on plans to review parking charges in Northampton town center and work with the Business Improvement District (BID) to explore options around the future parking charge structure.

Proposals to review parking arrangements in Northampton town centre, the Racecourse and at Daventry and Brixworth country parks are part of the WNCs draft budget proposals for 2023/24 as we look for ways to address a significant gap funding, while we continue to protect and provide vital services. . public Consultations are underway on the draft budget and residents are encouraged to give their views before it closes next week (Tuesday, January 31).

Following their meeting last week (January 17), cabinet members have since withdrawn their decision to proceed with the proposals until further work has been carried out to identify the issues involved and the Council has arrived at the best range of solutions. At the meeting members heard concerns from residents that charging at the racecourse could exacerbate local parking problems.

As part of its draft budget for next year, the WNC is also considering proposals to increase parking charges in Northampton town center by the equivalent of around 10p an hour, along with the possibility of scrapping the two-hour free period on Saturdays and the introduction of a Sunday charge. . With public consultation on the budget now underway, there are also plans to engage with local business representatives to look at future options for these pricing structures.

With increasing demand for services and significant inflation, the challenge of addressing a funding gap of £60m in our budget next year has meant we have to make some extremely difficult and potentially unpopular choices, such as looking at parking charges cars, to raise the revenue we urgently need to avoid cuts to other services so we can continue to protect our most vulnerable societies. We really wouldn’t be looking at this if we had the alternatives and I fully understand the strength of feeling from local residents and businesses. I can also assure residents and businesses that we have made millions of pounds of savings and efficiencies within the council before considering rate and charge increases, and that the efficiency program continues. Concerns were raised that car parking was not available to racecourse users as others were taking up the spaces, but residents living near the racecourse voiced real concerns at last weeks cabinet meeting about the impact of the introduction of parking charges and we we took them on board. Our plans for the country parks will harmonize the charges between the two countries for visitors and also ensure that we are investing in technology to improve the experience for drivers, but we have also tried to keep costs to a minimum while ensuring that the holders of Blue badge can park for free. but please reconsider this once we have clarity on racecourse parking. We understand the concerns that local businesses are raising about the town center parking proposals and will be working closely with the BID to explore what options there may be for structuring charges in a way to help mitigate them. We know how important it is to a revitalized town center with thriving local businesses and we are working really hard with all our partners to deliver multi-million dollar regeneration plans to achieve this. I would also encourage anyone who has strong views on these issues to ensure they have their say through our budget consultation which runs until 31 January; all feedback will be carefully considered as we form the final proposals next month. Councilor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council

Find out more about the WNCs budget proposal for 23/24 and have your say