Photo ID of the voter is required to vote in the election

We are notifying residents today that they will need photo ID to vote in the upcoming local elections on Thursday 4 May.

The Government Elections Act 2022 introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station. This will be implemented for the first time in Brighton & Hove at the local elections on Thursday 4 May 2023.

You must have photo ID with you to vote. If you don’t have a form of photo ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC).

The government’s decision means these are the forms of ID you can use to vote:

Driving license (including provisional license)

A biometric immigration document

Bus card for seniors

Bus card for disabled people

A blue badge

If you have one of the above that is out of date, you can use it at the polling station if you still like it.

If you don’t already have a form of photo ID, or you’re not sure if your photo still looks good, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC).

How to apply for a VAC

The deadline to apply for a VAC for use in local elections is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April, but you should apply sooner in case we need to check any details with you.

You can apply at https://voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk or contact us at [email protected] to send you a paper copy.

My name in the registry does not match my ID

When you attend the polling station, a member of staff will:

Search for your name and address to find you on the electoral register

Request your photo ID and check if it’s acceptable

If your photo ID is accepted, you will be given a ballot paper and directed to a polling booth

A private area will be available if you would like your photo ID to be viewed privately.

Staff at the polling station are there to help. If you need help, just ask.

Other ways to vote

If you vote by mail, you do not need to provide ID.

To apply to vote by post, complete and return an application by 5pm on Tuesday 18 April.

You can download a form from https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/vote or email us at [email protected] for a paper copy.

Completed forms can be returned by email or post.

Concerns raised about new voter ID system

Council leader Phlim Mac Cafferty has written to Cabinet Office Minister the Rt Hon Jeremy Quin MP to express his concerns about the new voter ID system.

In the letter, councilor Mac Cafferty writes: Both the principle and implementation of these plans will drive voters away from polling stations and could lead to long-term disillusionment with the voting system, particularly within already marginalized groups.

The government should simply stop this demand for the next council election.

The Electoral Commission reports that the UK has low levels of proven electoral fraud. In 2019, 4 people were convicted of voter fraud, when over 32 million people voted.

There is no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud in any recent UK election.

Further information

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected]