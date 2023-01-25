Germany agrees to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after weeks of pressureExBulletin



BERLIN After weeks of intense pressure from allies, Germany has agreed to allow its latest Leopard 2 tanks to be donated to Ukraine, in a marked departure from its leaders’ reluctance to significantly increase military support to help the country to fight. Russia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking in parliament on Wednesday, defended the length of time it took to reach the decision.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the right principle. We are dealing with very effective weapons systems, and it is the right thing that we never provide these weapons systems alone, but always in close cooperation,” Scholz said.

The White House appears to be moving toward a decision on whether to send its Abrams tanks to Ukraine as well.

Germany will initially send a company of 14 tanks, and Ukrainian crews will soon begin training on them in Germany, said Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for Scholz. Germany will also authorize other countries that have their own stockpiles of Leopard 2 tanks to export them to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has long sought the tanks, welcomed the decision. He wrote on Telegram that Germany’s donation of tanks paves the way for Ukraine’s western partners to supply similar weapons. “I am sincerely grateful to Olaf Scholz and all our friends in Germany,” he has written.

But the celebration died down in Ukraine, as air raid sirens went off in Kiev just as Scholz began to address parliament.

Among the countries willing to export their stockpiles of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine are Finland and Poland, which on Tuesday officially required for the German government to issue an export license for its battle tanks.

German arms companies manufacture the Leopard 2, and the German government legally has the final say on how and where the tanks are used, even when other countries offer to export them.

Russia criticizes the decision

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave his daily briefing shortly before the German announcement said any Western tank delivered to Ukraine would “burn up like all the others” adding that the US and its European allies were wrong to think the tanks would affect the outcome of the war.

“I am sure that many specialists understand the absurdity of this idea. Technologically, this is a failed plan,” Peskov said. “This is an overestimation of the potential this will add to the Ukrainian military.”

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechayev, issued a declaration accusing Berlin of pushing the conflict in Ukraine into uncharted territory.

“This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation,” Nechayev said.

“Once again, we are convinced that Germany, like its closest allies, is not interested in a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, but instead is set on a permanent escalation with the unlimited pumping of lethal weapons against the regime of Kiev.”

Germany wanted to work with the Allies

Scholz had repeatedly refused to give approval to his country or others to export Leopard tanks to Ukraine, saying Western tanks should be supplied to Kiev only if there is agreement between key allies, particularly the United States.

One reason “is because there really hasn’t been a clear majority in the German electorate for sending in tanks,” said Sudha David-Wilp, who heads the Berlin office of the German Marshall Fund. “Two, he’s had a lot of pressure within his own party to be dragged into the war. And then I think there’s also a real fear of what that would cause on the Russian side.”

US officials had pressed Germany to send Leopard tanks, but previously said the Biden administration was not sending the American-made tanks because of challenges with training and maintenance.

Berlin is also reluctant to supply weapons that would enable Kiev to launch attacks on Russian soil or that could draw NATO into a wider conflict with Moscow. Scholz has claimed during the nearly 11-month Russian occupation of Ukraine that Germany already is one of the largest in Ukraine financial supporters.

“Germany will not go it alone, Germany will act together with its allies and especially with our transatlantic partner, the U.S. Anything else would be irresponsible in such a dangerous situation,” said the chancellor at an event sponsored by his center-left Social Democratic Party on January 9 in Berlin.

For months, public opinion in Germany has supported Scholz’s refusal to send heavy weapons to Ukraine. But according to one Forsa survey Last week, German public support for supplying battle tanks to Ukraine rose to an all-time high: 46% of respondents are in favor of sending Leopard tanks and the same percentage are against.