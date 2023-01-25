Councilor says Regina mayor has chosen to ‘retaliate’ after lawsuit to address homelessness in city budget

A Regina city councilor says Mayor Sandra Masters is trying to “get revenge” on him for not falling in line during last year’s budget discussions.

“I think there’s some internal messaging if you don’t play ball, if you don’t side with the majority, we’re going to do X and Y to limit your influence,” Ward 6 Dan LeBlanc said in an interview Tuesday.

The masters will enter a notice of motion during Wednesday’s city council meeting asking council to reconsider its appointment of LeBlanc to the inaugural board of directors for Community and Social Impact Regina.

That’s the official name for what the council previously called its Community Safety and Wellbeing Organisation, which is meant to exist autonomously from the city with a mandate to coordinate “community and social impact strategies to support the well-being, health, safety and social. inclusion of residents in Regina.”

LeBlanc was appointed to the board during a meeting on September 14, 2022, and his term is not set to end until the end of 2023.

The mayor remained tight-lipped about her reasons for the motion, which would end LeBlanc’s term.

“I sit in a position as the voice of the council. And so I don’t want to go before them because that vote hasn’t happened yet. So we’ll wait and see how it goes tomorrow,” she told the media after the meeting of the Regina Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday.

LeBlanc said he believes the move is related to his decision to represent Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens in a lawsuit against City Manager Niki Anderson.

Stevens and another community member were trying to get Anderson to include an item to end homelessness in the city’s 2023 budget.

LISTEN| Regina City Hall hears passionate speeches about homelessness during budget discussions

The average homeowner in Regina will see an extra $7 a month tacked on to their bill next year after the city approved its 2023 budget. But a man who presented to council about the need to address his homeless said talk of mill charges is terrifying as people struggle to feed their families. Hear more about City of Regina council budget talks – and why one council watcher took to Twitter to describe the approved budget as "cuckoo bananapants".

Although a judge ruled against the lawsuit and subsequent efforts to include the motion in the budget failed, the rift within the council has failed to improve.

“The debate has really exposed a rift in the council. I don’t think it caused it, but it did,” LeBlanc said.

“I would call it a dividing line between those who want to talk about standing with vulnerable neighbors and those who will actually do it.”

LeBlanc said it’s ironic that his vocal support for ending homelessness could actually result in his ouster from an organization meant to address social issues like homelessness. He said the motion did not surprise him, but that he was frustrated that it shifts the conversation away from those who are truly suffering.

LeBlanc said he will continue to represent his ward rather than choose to “trade horses” with Masters on issues he considers a priority. However, he said he believes differences in policy should not lead to punishment.

“We set this kind of precedent that we, in part, allow the mayor to choose who is going to be on these committees and who is not. That’s very dangerous,” he said.

There is no guarantee the motion will be debated at Wednesday’s council meeting. If any councilor votes against notice of the Masters Motion, it will instead be discussed and voted on at the council meeting on 8 February 2023.

LeBlanc’s appointment to the board was only possible because Ward 7 Coun. Terina Nelson withdrew her name from consideration.

It came after she made comments in January 2022 that critics said implied Indigenous men were sexual predators, and asked questions in June 2022 that were criticized for implying Indigenous people choose to be homeless.