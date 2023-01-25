Less alcohol is better for your health: Canada’s Guide to Alcohol and Health released





Whitby, Ontario – The Canadian Center on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) has published Canada’s Guide to Alcohol and Health. This guidance provides Canadians with the latest evidence-based advice on alcohol to support them in making informed decisions about its use and reducing the risk of alcohol-related harm. The new guidance shows that all levels of alcohol consumption are associated with some risk, so drinking less is better. The CCSA analyzed the latest evidence on alcohol-related disease, cancer risk, violence, injury and death. Among healthy individuals, the risk of alcohol-related harm increases as follows: One to two standard drinks per week are low risk.

Three to six standard drinks per week is a moderate risk; increases the risk of developing at least seven types of cancer, including breast, esophagus, colon, rectum, liver, mouth and throat.

Seven or more standard drinks per week increase the risk of developing heart disease and stroke.

With each additional drink the risk of having health problems, other diseases and injuries increases exponentially (binge drinking is defined as five standard drinks or more for men and four standard drinks or more for women on one occasion). The new guidance also addresses the specific needs of groups who face a higher risk of alcohol-related harm, including young people, women, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses. Other key messages found in Canada’s Alcohol and Health Guidelines include: Disproportionally more injuries, violence and deaths result from men’s drinking.

It is safer not to drink during pregnancy and during the period before conception.

For women who are breastfeeding, it is safer not to use alcohol. In Canada, a standard drink is 17.05 ml or 13.45 g of pure alcohol, which is equal to: One bottle of beer (12 oz., 341 ml, five percent alcohol).

A bottle of cider (12 oz., 341 ml, five percent alcohol).

One glass of wine (5 oz., 142 ml, 12 percent alcohol).

A glass of liquor (1.5 oz., 43 ml, 40 percent alcohol). This new information will help people make informed decisions about their health. The CCSA recommends that if you are going to drink, consider the following tips: Stick to the boundaries you set for yourself.

Choose drinks with a lower percentage of alcohol.

Eat before and while drinking.

Drink slowly and in small sips.

Always keep a pitcher of water with you.

For every alcoholic drink, drink a non-alcoholic drink.

Try some non-alcoholic cocktail recipes.

Have alcohol-free weeks or do alcohol-free activities. Choosing to reduce or give up alcohol is a powerful choice that can help reduce your risks of cancer, heart disease and stroke, injury, and improve your overall health. Let’s rethink the way we drink! For more information on the new Alcohol and Health Guidelines, visit: Canada’s Guidelines on Alcohol and Health: Final Report (ccsa.ca) or durham.ca/alcohol. To get help with alcohol use, call Connex Ontario at 1-866-531-2600 or visit www.connexontario.ca. – 30 – For more information, please contact the Department of Health.

