Heather Stuart Q&A | Queen’s University Journal

Heather Stuart reflects on how the conversation about mental health has changed since Bell Lets Talk Day began and predicts where her research will go next.

Heather Stuart is working with a number of prominent organizations promoting mental health to develop real-world applications of her research. (University Communications)

For more than 10 years, Bell Lets Talk Day has put the spotlight on mental health in Canada. As Bell Canada Chair in Mental Health and Anti-Stigma Research since 2012, Queens professor Heather Stuart has had a unique vantage point to see how the conversation has evolved since the annual day began. She also conducted important research that continues to change the understanding of mental health and influence approaches to stigma in workplaces, health care settings and other areas of Canadian society.

Until this year, Bell Lets Talk Day is on January 25th Queens Gazette connected with Dr. Stuart to learn about her current research projects, hear her insights on the current state of mental health in the country, and find out how far Canada has to go to recover from the psychological toll of the pandemic.

Now that Canada is gradually moving away from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are increasingly able to resume activities they had to give up. But there is also a keen awareness of the toll they have taken in recent years. How would you characterize the state of mental health in Canada right now?

The pandemic really caused a lot of concern to people. Mental Health Research Canada has been conducting population surveys since the start of the pandemic, and they’re monitoring things like the frequency of symptoms of depression and anxiety. Before the pandemic, about seven percent of people reported feeling anxiety symptoms. That went up to 23 percent during the pandemic. This is a huge increase. In the most recent poll, it is down to 11 percent of people. So it goes back to normal, but it’s not there yet. Since the pandemic, it seems easier for people to talk about mental health issues and have conversations about anxiety and burnout. Especially since many of us know someone who has struggled, maybe even ourselves.

On the Bell Lets Talk website, there are statistics related to some common mental health topics. Among them is a statistic that says opioid overdoses increased by a shocking 90 percent during the pandemic. Has more attention been paid in recent years to the possible links between addictions and mental health?

It is now increasingly known that there is a high degree of overlap between mental illness and substance use disorders. You can’t treat one in isolation from the other for a large portion of customers. You have to handle both together, but we used to handle them quite separately in separate systems. What you’re starting to see now is organizations integrating their services. In Kingston, for example, we have the Integrated Care Center on Montreal Street, which provides comprehensive care. This means they will help with anything someone needs, including connecting them to mental health services if that’s what they want to do.

As Bell Canada’s Chair in Mental Health and Anti-Stigma Research, you work on a variety of important topics related to Let’s Talk Day and with a variety of prominent organizations promoting mental health. What is your current research most focused on?

I have a number of different projects on the go related to stigma. In any case, I’m working with an agency or organization outside of Queens and working with real-world applications.

With the Mental Health Commission of Canada, I’m doing some work on structural stigma in health care settings. By structural stigma, I mean the policies and practices of an organization that include inequalities for people with mental health problems.

I am also analyzing data from a national survey of people who have experienced stigma because of a mental health or substance use disorder. We were hoping that we could administer the survey every five years or so to use it as a monitoring system to see if progress is being made.

I am working with the World Psychiatric Association to offer webinars on how to reduce stigma. We used to hold in-person conferences on this topic every two years, but during the pandemic we found that we could attract a wider audience with online sessions, especially people in low- and middle-income countries.

With an organization called Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, Ive worked to review a survey they provide to employers looking to improve the mental health of their employees. We revised the questions to make them more accessible and easier to understand, then tested them and found that the new versions worked very well. The revised survey has been approved and will be used by employers across Canada.

Bell Lets Talk Day has been known for more than ten years. How have things changed since you started, both for the day and for conversations about mental health in general?

In the early days, the goal was to start a conversation because there wasn’t much conversation about mental health. Now, the conversation is well underway and we can see how much interaction there is with Bell Lets Talk Day every year. This year, Bell is focusing more on statistics and challenging us to improve mental health systems and increase access to care. It’s a big change, but I think it’s a natural progression from where we were ten years ago.

Bell has also supported the creation of two voluntary standards. One is about mental health in the workplace and the other is about mental health in postsecondary institutions. Increasingly, this is provoking organizations to think more seriously about mental health. In Queens, for example, we have signed the Okanagan Charter, which sets a path for promoting health and wellness, including mental health.

In recent years, there has been an explosion of digital apps to support mental health and help people with self-care related to mental illness. On the plus side, now people don’t have to wait in line to get help. They can even use online scales and screening programs to figure out if they need help, or how much and what kind. The downside is that many of these programs haven’t been evaluated yet, so we don’t know for sure how well they work. Some may work very well, but others may not or may even cause harm. So many digital programs have come out so quickly that they have to wait for the research to catch up.