Volunteers needed to promote major country health study | tidings

Every adult and young person in Scotland is being invited to join a major study that will help shape the country’s healthcare.

Volunteers in the Generation Scotland study will be asked to answer questions about their medical history and lifestyle, provide a saliva sample for genetic analysis and give permission to share their medical data for follow-up their health over time.

The study will help scientists investigate the causes of disease, understand the country’s health care priorities and inform future medical treatments and health policies, experts say.

In particular, the study organizers are encouraging whole families – from teenagers to grandparents – to join the study to increase knowledge of how genetics and the shared living environment affect people’s lives in Scotland.

Young people aged 12 to 15 can join for the first time, as long as their parent or guardian also agrees.

Generation Scotland has been operating since 2006 and has already helped develop treatments that can save lives. The new call for entrants is for anyone resident in Scotland.

After completing an online questionnaire, participants will be sent a ‘saliva pack’ to collect a saliva sample, which will then be returned to a laboratory for genetic analysis.

Through access to medical records, scientists will be able to analyze data related to medications, vaccinations, previous illnesses and hospital visits.

To help understand the social and economic impacts on health and well-being, the team can also access education, employment and registration data. This will only be done with the permission of the study participant.

Experts say the well-being survey is important as it covers mental and physical health and generally shows how well people think they are going about their lives.

Generation Scotland was originally established with the support of the Scottish Government and is based on a collaboration between the Universities of Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, NHS Grampian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Tayside, and Public Health Scotland.

The study is being led by a team based at the University of Edinburgh and there are currently more than 24,000 people from 7,000 families taking part. The team hopes to increase this figure to at least 20,000.

Study participants have already helped research many diseases, including Covid-19, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, depression and dementia.

Previous findings have helped develop a £10 protein test that can help predict the risk of having a stroke or heart attack up to eight years in advance.

The current expansion phase of Generation Scotland is funded by Wellcome and also supported by Health Data Research UK.

Professor of Medical Genetics at the University of Aberdeen, Zosia Miedzybrodzka, is a co-investigator at Generation Scotland alongside Professor Shantini Paranjothy, Clinical Lead in Public Health.

Professor Miedzybrodzka said: “It is exciting to see Generation Scotland grow from a single study of adults to a multi-generational, life-course research project which will now include young people.

“This will help researchers to further investigate how genetic factors may influence disease risk in humans and their outcomes.”

Professor Cathie Sudlow, Director of Generation Scotland, said: “By opening Generation Scotland to teenagers for the first time, we will develop a clearer understanding of their health and wellbeing. This is of particular importance after the disruption of young people’s lives caused by the pandemic. The online nature of the study also means that anyone in Scotland – from Lerwick to Dumfries – can easily join.”

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, Chief Scientist (Health) for the Scottish Government, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Glasgow and chair of the study’s Scientific Steering Committee, said: “Generation Scotland has been essential in providing an evidence base for government policy since that time. was launched in 2006. It is important that it now needs to be expanded as we enter a new period in our country, moving beyond the pandemic and beginning to address new health challenges, including issues presented by the cost of living crisis .”

Professor Andrew Morris, Director of Health Data Research UK, said: “The pandemic demonstrated the key role that genomic and healthcare data can play in responding to societal challenges on a large scale. By increasing participation in Generation Scotland, it should be possible for us to further understand the key drivers of health and wellbeing for people living in Scotland.

Anyone interested in joining Generation Scotland can register online at www.generationscotland.org

