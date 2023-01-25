International
US, Germany pledge tanks to Ukraine, signaling heavy fighting aheadExBulletin
Omar Marques/Getty Images
President Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reflecting a rapidly growing effort to provide heavy weaponry to Ukraine in its war with Russia.
“The United States, standing by its allies, will do everything it can to help Ukraine,” Biden said in a brief speech at the White House. “We are united”.
Biden’s announcement came just hours after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country would send 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany had resisted such a move, but Scholz changed his mind after coming under constant pressure from many of the Western countries that support Ukraine.
“I am grateful to Chancellor Scholz,” Biden said. “Germany has really grown.”
The American and German tanks headed for Ukraine are considered the two best models in the world. They are part of a successful month of promised new, heavy weapons in Ukraine, by far the biggest such upgrade since Russia launched a full-scale invasion 11 months ago.
The US and German announcements also signal a willingness to send additional weapons that were previously considered a red line because they could lead to further escalation by Russia.
But that reluctance has largely crumbled, especially in the past month, as the US and NATO countries have offered a range of new weapons, including the Patriot air defense system, hundreds of armored vehicles and now, tanks.
“This is not an offensive threat to Russia. There is no offensive threat to Russia,” Biden said of the tanks. “This is about freedom, freedom for Ukraine, freedom everywhere.”
Ukraine has been defeated
Ukraine says it badly needs tanks. It has relied on aging, Soviet-era models, and more broadly, been outgunned by Russia throughout the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greeted the news with a tweet.
Thank you @POTUS for another powerful decision to give Abrams . Thank you people for supporting the leadership! It is an important step on the way to victory. Today, the free world is united as never before for a common goal, the liberation of . We are moving forward
— (@ZelenskyyUa) January 25, 2023
However, military analysts point out that there is no single weapon that will determine the outcome of the war. The tanks, they say, are just one key component of the “combined arms” Ukraine needs to mount successful offensives and defeat Russian forces still occupying large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
Other elements include effective ground forces, agile armor, artillery, air power, and air defense. Last month’s pledges are designed to improve Ukraine’s military might on multiple fronts. And they come as Ukraine prepares for what is expected to be an escalation in fighting towards the end of winter or early spring.
Both Ukraine and Russia have dropped not-so-subtle hints that they are likely to launch new offensives.
The president did not say when US tanks would arrive in Ukraine. But a senior administration official, who was authorized to speak only on condition of anonymity, said it would be “months, not weeks.”
Abrams is considered the best tank in the world, and also the most sophisticated. It requires extensive training and maintenance, and runs on jet fuel, rather than the diesel fuel used by other tanks.
The German tanks, which are also considered first class, are expected to arrive in Ukraine much sooner, although no date was announced.
Months of hesitation
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had been deeply reluctant to significantly increase the level of German support. But he came under increasing pressure given the quality and availability of German tanks. Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, he defended the length of time it took to make the decision.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the right principle. We are dealing with very effective weapons systems, and it is the right thing that we never provide these weapons systems alone, but always in close cooperation,” Scholz said.
In multiple statements by US officials over the months, the US said the Abrams tank was not the best fit for Ukraine. In contrast, Leopard seemed to make more sense. More than a dozen European nations have them. Those countries have trained with Leopards and know how to contain them.
But the Germans didn’t want to go it alone. The US announcement appeared to provide political cover for the Germans to press ahead.
A senior U.S. official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, described the German and U.S. tank pledges this way: “Along with the Germans’ short-term commitment to the Leopards, we think the Abrams represents a long-term commitment” by the U.S.
Poland and other European countries with Leopard tanks are expected to offer them to Ukraine as well.
Ukraine, meanwhile, has received promises of heavy weapons over the past month that exceed anything in the previous 11 months of the war.
In late December, the US said it would deploy a Patriot missile defense system, which is considered key to helping Ukraine defend against ongoing Russian missile attacks aimed at the country’s power grid.
On January 6, the US announced a $3 billion arms package, the largest single installment to date.
Last Friday, the US led a coalition of more than 50 countries that met in Ramstein, Germany, to provide additional support to Ukraine. While much of the public discussion focused on the refusal of the US and Germany to provide tanks, Ukraine received extremely strong support overall. The US pledged an additional $2.5 billion, including more than 500 armored vehicles. The Germans offered an additional $1 billion in military equipment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/25/1151306068/us-germany-pledge-tanks-to-ukraine-signaling-heavy-fighting-ahead
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US, Germany pledge tanks to Ukraine, signaling heavy fighting aheadExBulletin
- EWU Announces 2023 Football Schedule Including Five Games at Roos Field
- Goldman Sachs Says 4 US Cities Will See Home Value Crashes in 2008
- Five things to know: The women’s trail travels to Illinois and Indiana
- Covid omicron booster offers some protection against XBB variants
- VEXAS syndrome is more common than previously estimated and a specific type of rheumatic condition
- These shape-changing devices melt and reshape thanks to magnetic fields
- US joins Germany in sending tanks to Ukraine as Biden hails united efforts | Ukraine
- GoldenEye 007 Coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Friday
- 30 million in public funding for innovative projects to decarbonise UK motorways
- Two or three Met officers face charges in court every week
- Most Wisconsin businesses think a recession is coming, but it’s still too early to tell