US, Germany pledge tanks to Ukraine, signaling heavy fighting aheadExBulletin



change the subtitles Omar Marques/Getty Images

Omar Marques/Getty Images

President Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reflecting a rapidly growing effort to provide heavy weaponry to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“The United States, standing by its allies, will do everything it can to help Ukraine,” Biden said in a brief speech at the White House. “We are united”.

Biden’s announcement came just hours after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country would send 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany had resisted such a move, but Scholz changed his mind after coming under constant pressure from many of the Western countries that support Ukraine.

“I am grateful to Chancellor Scholz,” Biden said. “Germany has really grown.”

The American and German tanks headed for Ukraine are considered the two best models in the world. They are part of a successful month of promised new, heavy weapons in Ukraine, by far the biggest such upgrade since Russia launched a full-scale invasion 11 months ago.

The US and German announcements also signal a willingness to send additional weapons that were previously considered a red line because they could lead to further escalation by Russia.

But that reluctance has largely crumbled, especially in the past month, as the US and NATO countries have offered a range of new weapons, including the Patriot air defense system, hundreds of armored vehicles and now, tanks.

“This is not an offensive threat to Russia. There is no offensive threat to Russia,” Biden said of the tanks. “This is about freedom, freedom for Ukraine, freedom everywhere.”

Ukraine has been defeated

Ukraine says it badly needs tanks. It has relied on aging, Soviet-era models, and more broadly, been outgunned by Russia throughout the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greeted the news with a tweet.

However, military analysts point out that there is no single weapon that will determine the outcome of the war. The tanks, they say, are just one key component of the “combined arms” Ukraine needs to mount successful offensives and defeat Russian forces still occupying large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.

Other elements include effective ground forces, agile armor, artillery, air power, and air defense. Last month’s pledges are designed to improve Ukraine’s military might on multiple fronts. And they come as Ukraine prepares for what is expected to be an escalation in fighting towards the end of winter or early spring.

Both Ukraine and Russia have dropped not-so-subtle hints that they are likely to launch new offensives.

The president did not say when US tanks would arrive in Ukraine. But a senior administration official, who was authorized to speak only on condition of anonymity, said it would be “months, not weeks.”

Abrams is considered the best tank in the world, and also the most sophisticated. It requires extensive training and maintenance, and runs on jet fuel, rather than the diesel fuel used by other tanks.

The German tanks, which are also considered first class, are expected to arrive in Ukraine much sooner, although no date was announced.

Months of hesitation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had been deeply reluctant to significantly increase the level of German support. But he came under increasing pressure given the quality and availability of German tanks. Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, he defended the length of time it took to make the decision.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the right principle. We are dealing with very effective weapons systems, and it is the right thing that we never provide these weapons systems alone, but always in close cooperation,” Scholz said.

In multiple statements by US officials over the months, the US said the Abrams tank was not the best fit for Ukraine. In contrast, Leopard seemed to make more sense. More than a dozen European nations have them. Those countries have trained with Leopards and know how to contain them.

But the Germans didn’t want to go it alone. The US announcement appeared to provide political cover for the Germans to press ahead.

A senior U.S. official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, described the German and U.S. tank pledges this way: “Along with the Germans’ short-term commitment to the Leopards, we think the Abrams represents a long-term commitment” by the U.S.

Poland and other European countries with Leopard tanks are expected to offer them to Ukraine as well.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has received promises of heavy weapons over the past month that exceed anything in the previous 11 months of the war.

In late December, the US said it would deploy a Patriot missile defense system, which is considered key to helping Ukraine defend against ongoing Russian missile attacks aimed at the country’s power grid.

On January 6, the US announced a $3 billion arms package, the largest single installment to date.

Last Friday, the US led a coalition of more than 50 countries that met in Ramstein, Germany, to provide additional support to Ukraine. While much of the public discussion focused on the refusal of the US and Germany to provide tanks, Ukraine received extremely strong support overall. The US pledged an additional $2.5 billion, including more than 500 armored vehicles. The Germans offered an additional $1 billion in military equipment.