Ask an expert: How to interpret Canada’s new drinking guidelines – Dal News

The new alcohol guidelines surprised many Canadians last week and sparked a lively national debate over what is considered a safe level of consumption and whether people will change their behavior as a result.

Released by the Canadian Center on Substance Use and Addiction Canada’s Alcohol and Health Guidelines, updating its Low Risk Drinking Guidelines 2011. The new guidance says no amount of alcohol is safe. It presents a continuum of risk and shows that the risk of alcohol-related consequences begins to increase when you consume more than two standard drinks per week, which is considered low risk.

Average risk is considered to be three to six standard drinks per week, where the risk of developing some types of cancer increases, while seven or more standard drinks considered increasingly high risk increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. brain.

Mark Asbridgea professor at Dalhousie’s Department of Community Health and Epidemiologywas on the expert panel that compiled the report and explains how it can help people make informed decisions about their alcohol consumption.

What is the history of this instruction?

This is an update from the 2011 guidance which indicated there should be a standard weekly drink limit of 15 for men and 10 for women. So the new guidance, rather than choosing a single threshold, provides a continuum of risk and identifies standard drinking levels at which the risk goes from low to moderate to higher. Now, low risk is considered two drinks or less per week and moderate is considered less than six drinks, and seven and above are considered increasingly high risk.

What are the harms associated with alcohol consumption?

There are two broad categories of harm when we think of alcohol. There are acute and chronic injuries. When someone drinks to excess, they put themselves at greater risk of acute harm, such as interpersonal violence or driving while impaired. What colleagues who work in the emergency department spend many of their Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights dealing with are people who come in with alcohol poisoning or experiencing (alcohol-related) interpersonal violence. In the summer months, especially on weekends, he manages the emergency department where 50 percent of the cases presented are often related to drinking alcohol.

That’s the interesting part about alcohol we tax it and it’s controlled by the Department of Finance in Nova Scotia and many other jurisdictions and it’s seen as a cash cow, but studies show that we actually spend more money dealing with the consequences. alcohol than we have tax profits.

What are the physical illnesses associated with alcohol?

When you have three to six standard drinks a week, that’s where we start to see different forms of cancer emerge that people weren’t talking about much before. But the evidence has grown a lot in the last 20 years. The main types of alcohol-related cancer are breast and colon cancers, as well as liver-related cancers and cancers of the esophagus, throat, and mouth.

With seven or more standard drinks per week, you start to see an increase in things like coronary heart disease or stroke rates, as well as an amplification of those cancer risks.

So just making the public aware that these types of cancer risks exist is really a key part of this guidance.

What should people take away from this new guidance?

This process was quite extensive and took several years to come together. We spent a lot of time thinking about how best to present this evidence to the public, but the main goal was to get the word out and make the public aware. I know that saying two standard drinks a week versus what we said before is quite a shock to the system, but it’s really meant to allow people to position themselves on the risk curve and maybe just realize that drinking less, however less it is for you, it’s a step forward. the right direction. That’s the main message if you drink less is better, whatever it is.

Should alcohol have health labels? If so, what should they say?

There are two levels of labelling: one for alcohol-related harm such as cancer, cardiovascular damage, pregnancy, fetal alcohol syndrome and so on, but there is labeling to know what you are drinking. It is not enough to say I am drinking a 12 oz beer or a 16 oz beer because they are not the same thing. People don’t do calculations like that, so I think that’s a really essential part of what’s coming from this tutorial.

You see standard service in every food product we buy and it’s the same idea. The standard drinks conversion label will tell you that you are drinking 1.5 or two standard drinks. If we want to drink less, we need to know how much we’re drinking so we can make the right choices.

There was public engagement before and after the review and the realization emerged that people didn’t really understand that cancer and alcohol are linked. We label other carcinogens based on health risks, so maybe we should do the same with alcohol. Everyone takes risks in many of the activities they participate in in their daily lives, so this is just more information they can use to calculate that risk.

There have been competing guidelines for alcohol consumption over the years, so do you think people will heed these warnings?

Perhaps there is a guide fatigue, but the point is that science grows and science changes, and if COVID taught us anything, it’s that science evolves all the time, so what we knew as best practice evolved as we learned more. The same applies here. For example, earlier claims that drinking a glass of red wine daily was cardio-protective were based on older studies that used imprecise methods to come up with their question.

It’s more about being transparent, giving the public the information and letting the public decide what they want to do with it, rather than proactively telling people what to do. It’s saying to people, ‘Here’s some information and use it if you want to get yourself in a better place in terms of the risks associated with drinking.’