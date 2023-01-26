International
Pope: more than ever today the world needs the Good News of peace
Pope Francis publishes his message for World Mission Day 2023 and calls on the faithful to join in bringing the Gospel to today’s broken world, following the example of the disciples on the road to Emmaus.
By Lisa Zengarini
In view of the World Mission Day that will be celebrated this year on October 29, Pope Francis calls on all Christians to join together to contribute to missionary efforts with their personal witness to the Gospel, listening to the example of the Disciples on the way to at Emmaus. .
World Mission Day is celebrated every year on the last Sunday of October and in 2023 it will focus on the theme Hearts on Fire, Feet in Motion, inspired by the story of Jesus’ first appearance to two of His Disciples after Him. the crucifixion and the discovery of the empty tomb, in the Gospel of Luke (24:13-35).
In his message for this event, published on Wednesday, Pope Francis dwells on three images in the Gospel episode, which he says reflect the journey of all missionary disciples.
The Risen Lord stands by his missionary disciples with His Word
The first is that of their confusion after the crucifixion, turning to their burning hearts after they met the mysterious Traveler explaining to them what the Scriptures said about Him.
This story – writes Pope Francis – reminds us that the Risen Lord stands by his missionary disciples, especially when they feel “disoriented, discouraged, frightened by the mystery of iniquity that surrounds them”, and that with His Word He transforms us , so that we can proclaim His mystery of Salvation.
From this derives the importance in the Christian life, says Pope Francis, of knowing the Scripture even more for the preaching of Christ and his Gospel.
Staying in communion with Jesus through the Eucharist
The second image that comes to mind in the message is that of the disciples who open their eyes when Jesus takes the bread, blesses it, breaks it and gives it to them.
Here the Pope notes – we can recognize an essential reality of our faith: Christ, who broke the bread, now becomes the broken bread, shared with the disciples and consumed by them.
Reminding the faithful that breaking our material bread with the hungry in the name of Christ is already a work of Christian mission, Pope Francis emphasizes that it is more the breaking of the Eucharistic bread, which is Christ himself, a work of mission par excellence. since the Eucharist is the source and summit of the Church’s life and mission.
In order to bear fruit – he continues – we must remain united with Jesus through daily prayer, especially in Eucharistic adoration, while remaining silent in the presence of God, who remains with us in the Blessed Sacrament.
The joy of telling others about the Risen Christ
The third image remembered by Pope Francis is that of the disciples who set out on the road, with the joy of telling others about the Risen Christ. This departure to share with others the joy of encountering God, the Pope notes quickly – shows that the joy of the Gospel fills the heart and the whole life of those who meet Jesus. One cannot truly encounter the Risen Jesus without burning with enthusiasm to tell everyone about him, he points out.
Our broken world needs the Good News of peace and salvation in Christ
Therefore, the duty of every Christian to proclaim the Gospel more than ever today in a destroyed world without excluding anyone, not as one who imposes a new obligation, but as one who shares a joy, signals a beautiful horizon, offers a desirable banquet.
An increasingly close missionary cooperation
Concluding his message, Pope Francis emphasizes that all of us can contribute to this missionary movement with our prayers and activities, with material offerings and with the offering of our sufferings and with our personal witness.
This requires an ever closer missionary cooperation on the part of all members of the Church at every level which – he says – is an essential goal of the synodal journey that the Church has undertaken, guided by the key words: communion, participation, mission. .
Let us set out to make other hearts burn with the word of God, to open the eyes of others to Jesus in the Eucharist and to invite everyone to walk together on the path of peace and salvation that God, in Christ, he has given all humanity, concludes the Pope.
