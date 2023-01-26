Equal rights cannot wait for International Women’s Day in Multilateralism





UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay made the call in it MeSSAge to mark International Women’s Day in Multilateralismwhich emphasizes their role in building peace and ensuring sustainable development. It also provides an opportunity to advocate for increased representation of women in key decision-making positions in global cooperation. The incomprehensible gap of inequality Celebrating their achievements, their views and their dedication also means drawing attention to the incomprehensible gap of inequality that in many contexts continues to exist between women and men, said Ms. Azoulay. She warned that at the current rate, it would be necessary more than 130 years to achieve gender equalityciting information from the World Economic Forum. Equal rights cannot wait, said Ms. Azoulay. For this reason, UNESCO has done fighting gender inequalities a global priority, along with breaking deep-rooted stereotypesshe added. Combating cyberbullying Building equality through multilateralism means recognizing the role that women have in the process and ensuring that all those who want to work for change take inspiration from them, the UNESCO chief said. It also means making strong commitments and implementing them, especially in multilateral fora. That is why on International Women’s Day in Multilateralism 2023, we are focusing on a commitment at the heart of UNESCO reason to be: the fight against hate speech, with special emphasis on the issue of harassment and violence against women in the digital environmentshe said. Undermining democracy The issue is urgent, as evidenced by a recent UNESCO survey of women journalists, one of the most affected professional groups. The survey revealed that 73 percent reported being subjected to cyberbullying in the course of their work. When women are targeted because they are womenA certain perspective of public debate and a basic demand for democracy are also damaged, said Ms. Azoulay. Gender misinformation UNESCO is holding a global dialogue at its headquarters in Paris on International Day to advance effective responses to gender misinformation online. The recommendations will inform the agencies’ ongoing work to establish principles for regulating digital platforms so that information is a public good while preserving freedom of expression. They will also contribute to a UNESCO Conference on shaping digital platform regulation to be held in February, bringing together representatives from governments, civil society, the private sector, academia, the technology community and other stakeholders. This is exactly the point of this International Day: mobilizing the international community for it support equal rights and dignity for all – especially women and girls, said Ms. Azoulay.

