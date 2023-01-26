International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Nigeria bets on China-funded port to spur economic growth ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has marked the opening of a $1.5 billion Chinese-funded deep seaport in the commercial hub of Lagos that authorities hope will help boost the country’s economy. ill of the West African nation. The Lekki Deep Sea Port is one of the largest in West Africa and will create hundreds of thousands of jobs in addition to easing cargo congestion costing billions of dollars in annual revenue, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Monday. Pakistan’s Prime Minister apologizes to the nation for the blackout ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister on Tuesday apologized to the nation for a massive daylong power outage that disrupted normal life across the country and drew criticism from millions who were left without power amid severe weather. winter. Monday’s blackout knocked out schools, factories and shops, and many of Pakistan’s 220 million people were without drinking water as electricity-powered pumps also failed to operate. Back-up generators were installed in major businesses and institutions, including major hospitals, military and government facilities. Netanyahu meets Jordanian king in surprise trip amid tension JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II for the first time in more than four years, seeking to strengthen ties that have been strained since he took the task at the head of Israel. the most right-wing government in history. The rare meeting between the leaders, who have long had a strained relationship, comes as tensions rise over Israel’s new ultra-nationalist government, which took office late last year. The talks centered on the status of a disputed holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City, holy to both Jews and Muslims, an emotional issue at the heart of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Jordan’s official statement said. World War II-era map sparks treasure hunt in Dutch countryside OMMEREN, Netherlands (AP) – A hand-drawn map with a red letter X that supposedly shows the location of a buried cache of precious jewelry looted by the Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a treasure hunt modern day in a small dutch. village more than three quarters of a century later. Using metal detectors, shovels and cell phone copies of the map, searchers have descended on Ommeren – population 715 – about 50 miles southeast of Amsterdam to try to excavate a possible World War II site based on the drawing published for the Times first seen on January 3rd. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

