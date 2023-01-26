Cinema International announces the schedule of films for the spring semester 2023





Murray State University’s International Cinema Program is pleased to announce another exciting semester of acclaimed films for the campus community and the general public to view. MURRAY, Ky. Murray State University’s International Cinema Program is pleased to announce another exciting semester of acclaimed films for the campus community and the general public to view. Films this semester will be shown on Thursday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm Due to ongoing renovations to the Curris Center, the series will move to Faculty Room 208 on the Murray States campus for the spring season. All performances are free and open to the public. Cinema International is a long-standing tradition in Murray State, first beginning when the Curris Center opened more than 40 years ago. Like any indie film house, Cinema International aims to provide access to a variety of films, mostly international and not usually distributed in mainstream cinemas, said Dr. Therese Saint Paul, associate professor of French and director of programs. Its purpose is to entertain and educate while promoting cross-cultural understanding and appreciation of differences in cinematographic mindsets and styles. In addition to their entertainment value, films are also an integral component of coursework for many students. Although not all films are international or subtitled, organizers always include selections that reflect the cultures of the languages ​​taught at Murray State, so the films are part of the language students’ curriculum. Students in other programs such as film, theater, art and history studies, just to name a few, also regularly attend performances. Post-screening discussions are led by guest faculty who specialize in the culture or themes expressed in the films, and departments from across campus co-sponsor films that relate specifically to their fields of study. The series begins on Thursday, January 26, with the French film Delicious. Directed by Eric Bernard and starring Gregory Gadebois and Isabelle Carr, the film takes place in 1789 France, just before the Revolution. With the help of a poor duchess, a chef who has been fired by his noble master finds the strength to break free from his position as a servant and opens the first restaurant ever. To coincide with Black History Month in February, the series will be screened Neptune Frost, which takes place in the hilltops of Rwanda where a group of fugitive coltan miners form an anti-colonial collective of computer hackers. Three German films will also be shown in February in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut, and as part of the programming for Women’s History Month in March, the series will show the documentary, Woman on the Move: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek, and the Remaking of NASA. The full program includes the following films: January 26 and 28: Delicious (France, 2021)

February 2 and 4: Neptune Frost (Rwanda/USA, 2021)

February 9 and 11: My son / My son (Germany, 2021)

February 16 and 18: Cleo (Germany, 2019)

February 23 and 25: Freies Land / A free country (Germany, 2019)

March 2 and 4: Woman on the Move: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek, and the Remaking of NASA (USA, 2021)

March 9 and 11: Asako I & II (Japan, 2018)

March 30 and April 1: ache (Chile, 2004)

April 13 and 15: The True Cost (USA, 2015)

April 20 and 22: Life on the planet (UK, 2020) All performances are at 7:30 pm in Faculty Room 208 and are free and open to the public. For more information on the Cinema International series, please contact Dr. Therese Saint Paul in [email protected]

