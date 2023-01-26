Velocity Global Announces Global Employer Equity Program







DENVER | January 25, 2023 07:01 AM Mountain Standard Time Velocity Global, the leading provider of global talent solutions, today announced the launch of their Global Equity Program, offering clients a compliant, locally tailored way to release a range of competitive and inclusive award packages worldwide. As the prevalence of the distributed (including remote) workforce has increased, so has the demand for meaningful ways to compensate internationally based teams. This has had significant implications for attracting, hiring and retaining top talent – ​​as country regulations, international tax laws and other local complexities have made it difficult for companies to issue capital in an easy and compliant manner. With Velocity Globals Employee of Record (EoR) solution, clients can transparently and easily issue grants to teams located in nearly three dozen countries and counting, ensuring they receive accurate payroll and tax reporting . When you give talent access to equity capital, you’re sending a key message that everyone deserves the same opportunities and investment, regardless of where they land on the map, said Jim Birch, Vice President of Global Payroll and Product Strategy. The launch of our global equity programs further strengthens Velocity Globals’ commitment to a people-first approach and provides an invaluable benefit to improve the employee experience, increase employee retention and make an overall positive impact on company culture and DE&I. Ensuring equality for a distributed and international workforce can be complex and intimidating because regulatory frameworks vary from country to country. Velocity Global makes it easy for employers and talent to offer and receive matching capital with international law firms to deliver a uniquely streamlined experience that includes: Velocity Global will share insights and expertise as the first Eor to speak at the Global Equity Organization (GEO) event, the world’s leading non-profit organization focused on promoting stock ownership for the benefit of all employees, companies and communities. For more information on the Velocity Globals Equity Program, click here. About Velocity Global Velocity Global helps you hire, pay and manage compliantly anyone, anywhere. We simplify the employer and talent experience by combining cloud-based technology and unmatched human support in 185+ countries. Start hiring across borders at VelocityGlobal.com. Contact details Global Speed tidings +1 720-650-4348 [email protected] Company website https://velocityglobal.com/



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsdirect.com/news/velocity-global-announces-global-equity-program-for-employers-107536910

