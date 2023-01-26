(NEWS) International Education Day 2023





International Education Day is celebrated every year on January 24. This year’s theme is “Investing in people, prioritizing education”. As the world’s leading center of excellence for postgraduate maritime and ocean education, research and capacity building, the World Maritime University (WMU) is committed to contributing to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Quality Education, educating leaders of future mariners, policy makers and stewards of sustainable marine and ocean development. WMU is positioned and ready to assist and support, to the greatest extent possible, the capacity building efforts of all relevant and well-intentioned actors through enhanced and lifelong maritime/ocean education and training. In recognition of the International Day of Education, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of the World Maritime University (WMU) gave the following message: The theme of International Education Day 2023, Investing in People, Prioritizing Education, aligns directly with WMU’s capacity-building mission. This year, the University celebrates its 40th anniversary. The high-quality education, research and capacity-building opportunities that WMU provides are invaluable to the shipping industry and, in turn, to the global economy. As the International Maritime Organization’s premier institution for postgraduate maritime and ocean education, the United Nations General Assembly, in its Resolutions on the Ocean and the Law of the Sea, continues to annually recognize WMU as a center of excellence for maritime and ocean education, research , scholarship and capacity building. In the maritime context, education and training play a vital role in safe, secure and sustainable maritime and ocean development. Through our innovative educational programs, WMU offers unique knowledge in the marine and ocean sectors. The work that takes place at WMU is invaluable and must be secured as we continue to educate the marine and ocean leaders of tomorrow. As someone who directly benefited from the generosity of scholarship donors who funded my undergraduate education and doctoral studies, I am highly motivated to ensure that as many WMU students, especially those from the developing world, are offered scholarship opportunities to benefited from WMU’s highly specialized education in marine and ocean affairs that would otherwise not have been within their reach. I therefore take the opportunity on International Education Day to encourage all maritime stakeholders to consider how they can contribute to the important work taking place at WMU, be it through funding scholarships, contributing to the university endowment fund , engaging with WMU in research. , or providing guest lecturers or conference speakers. Your support will continue to build maritime and ocean capacity and expertise in support of the United Nations 2030 Agenda in order to advance a sustainable future for the maritime industry, our ocean and humanity. About International Education Day On December 3, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring January 24 International Education Day, in celebration of the important role of education in achieving global peace and sustainable development. United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 Quality education – is the overarching goal and a key driver for achieving all 17 UNSDGs. Its main goal is to provide inclusive, equitable and high-quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. Education is a human right that contributes to individual and societal growth and prosperity and plays a key role in shaping the future of humanity and the planet.

