Historic Ukrainian city added to UNESCO’s ‘at risk’ list

The historic center of the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and sites in Yemen and Lebanon were added to the World Heritage List on Wednesday by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). All three sites were simultaneously added to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage in Danger. UNESCO’s founding Convention obliges all members, including Russia and Ukraine, not to take any deliberate action that directly or indirectly damages their heritage or that of another State Party to the Convention. Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, said in a statement that he hoped the listing would help protect Odesa from the war. Odesa, a free city, a world city, a legendary port that has left its mark on cinema, literature and the arts, is thus placed under the reinforced protection of the international community, Azoulay said. As the war continues, this inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city, which has always weathered global turmoil, is preserved from further destruction. The statement said the decision will give Ukraine access to international technical and financial assistance to protect and rehabilitate the city center. The inscription was made during an extraordinary session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris. The meeting addressed three threatened countries: Historical Center of Odesa (Ukraine)

Rachid Karami International Fair-Tripoli (Lebanon)

Monuments of the Ancient Kingdom of Saba in Marib Governorate (Yemen) All three are now listed on both the World Heritage List and the List of World Heritage in Danger. In Yemen, the country includes seven archaeological sites that demonstrate the architectural, aesthetic and technological achievements of the Kingdom of Saba from the first millennium BCE to the advent of Islam around 630 CE. The country was added to the danger list due to threats posed to it by the ongoing conflict in Yemen. The site in Lebanon, the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, was designed in 1962 by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer. Its main building is a boomerang-shaped covered exhibition hall. It is one of the main representative works of modern architecture of the 20th century in the Arab Middle East, UNESCO said in a press release. It was added to the threatened list because of its alarming state of preservation, the lack of financial resources for its maintenance and the hidden danger of development proposals that could affect the integrity of the complex, UNESCO said. Top image: The historic center of Odesa, Ukraine, is now listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. (bergamont/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

