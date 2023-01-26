International
Local heroes and young citizens celebrated on Australia Day
Perth’s community spirit was on display today as the city of Perth welcomed 48 new Australian citizens from 25 different countries.
Lord Mayor of the City of Perth, Basil Zempilas, said it was an honor to welcome Perth’s newest citizens to the Australia Day citizenship and awards ceremony this morning, which returned to the Perth Town Hall on just renovated.
“We are delighted to officially welcome you all with open arms to the City of Perth community. It’s great to see such a diverse range of people from around the world becoming new Australian citizens today,” said Mayor Basil Zempilas.
“We are grateful and proud that each of you has chosen to make Perth your home.”
During this morning’s ceremony, the winners of this year’s Civic Community of the Year awards were announced.
Presented annually, the Awards give local governments around the state the opportunity to recognize the contribution and celebrate the commitment of the community, of the people within the community.
This year’s four deserving winners were chosen by a selection panel chaired by the city:
- Citizen of the Year – Megan Krakower
- Citizen of the Year (Youth) – Sian Williams
- Citizen of the Year (senior) – Jim Morrison
- Citizen of the Year (Event/Group) – Short Back and Sideways
Each nomination was recognized for their significant contribution to the local community, leadership in a community issue that has resulted in the improvement of community life, positive change and of course inspirational qualities as a role model for the community.
Mr. Zempilas acknowledged the important role that community members play in the city.
“It’s important to shine a spotlight on people in our community who have made a difference through acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness. We wouldn’t have the wonderful community we have if it weren’t for the contributions of passionate citizens and neighborhood community groups.”
In partnership with local government organizations across WA, Auspire – Australia Day Council of WA has run the local Citizen of the Year awards program since 2003.
Background:
Citizen of the Year
Megan Krakower
Megan is a Mineng Noongar woman from Mount Barker in South West Australia.
She was nominated for her attention and efforts as the sole organizer of the Justice for Cassius national candlelight vigil.
As a human rights advocate for underprivileged First Nation Australians, Megan travels across Australia to help improve the conditions of remote Aboriginal communities.
She works hard on breaking down barriers and building bridges against racism and works extensively in the suicide prevention space.
Citizen of the Year – Youth
Sian Williams
Sian was nominated for the work she does as the Founder of Kidzucate.
At the age of 6, Sian was inspired to start Kidzucate when she suffered from bullying at school. She refused to become another bullying statistic and found a fun, kid-friendly solution to her problem.
Kidzucate started with Sia using YouTube to present her educational videos, teaching kids how to be better kids. She believes that children learn best through children and her initiative has had a great impact on other children.
Citizen of the year – Senior
Jim Morrison
Jim is an elderly Noongar man, a Traditional Caretaker from the south west coast of WA.
Jim was nominated for his leadership and advocacy in community advancement roles.
He has worked in many areas, including for the rights of the stolen generations and their families; Aboriginal child protection; mental health, justice and suicide issues in his community; equality of access to safe cultural services across state and Commonwealth governments; and Aboriginal Aged (Elderly) Care, to name but a few.
He is the current chairman of the Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation WA, a founding member of Reconciliation WA and the architect and founding manager of Yokai Healing Our Spirit.
Citizen of the Year – Event/Group
Short back and sidewalk
Short Back and Sidewalks is nominated for their work in providing free haircuts to those in need, and in doing so, providing agency, dignity and opportunity to people in the community who feel they have been forgotten.
Founded by Craig Hollywood, Short Back & Sidewalks started in a car park on the streets of Perth in early 2015 and has now expanded its services not only to WA, but also to New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Northern Territory.
The organization is 100% volunteer-led and has impacted the lives of more than 10,000 people across Australia. More than 350 volunteers are now involved in the movement, including hairdressers, engineers, journalists, scientists, architects and lawyers who are all working together as one, using their skills to make a positive impact.
|
