The US will send tanks to Ukraine : NPR
NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly talks to John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, about the administration’s decision to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
MARY LOUSE KELLY, ACTIVE:
It’s official. American tanks are heading towards Ukraine. The US is sending 31 Abrams tanks, a move designed to help Ukraine defend its territory and also designed to send a message to Russia that the US and its allies are committed to the war.
(ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING)
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: The expectation on the part of Russia is that we will separate. We will not stand together. But we are totally, totally, totally united.
KELLY: President Biden announces the move today at the White House, where we now find John Kirby, the president’s spokesman on the National Security Council. He joins us live.
John Kirby, welcome back.
JOHN KIRBY: Thank you very much, Mary Louise. Good to be with you.
KELLY: Good to have you with us. Ukraine, as you know, has been calling for tanks throughout this war. The US resisted and resisted and resisted. Why send them now?
KIRBY: Well, we never took the tanks off the table. And tanks, frankly, have been in the discussion, you know, for months. But this was a discussion that we had not only with the Ukrainians, but with our allies and partners. And we want to make sure that with every system that we send out, we’re sending out systems that are appropriate for the fight that the Ukrainians are in and the fight that we think they’re going to be in in the coming weeks and months.
And this decision today is really – you have to take a few steps back and look at it in the context of the combined arms training that we’re doing with the Ukrainian battalions now abroad. They believe – and we believe they have a right to believe – that in the spring and summer months, they will face Russia returning to an offensive mode and that they want to be able to conduct their offensive operations. And they want to do it in a combined arms fashion, which means you have to maneuver over open terrain and over large swathes of land. And that means you need armored capabilities like the Bradleys and Strykers we’ve sent. And this, of course, includes tanks. So this decision was really the culmination of weeks of diplomatic conversations about how to help Ukraine in the fight we expect it to be in when the winter fades and the spring and summer months come.
KELLY: But specifically on the Abrams, the Pentagon’s top policy person – this is Colin Kahl – told reporters just last week that the US would not send the Abrams to Ukraine because they are too difficult to contain. He said, and I quote, “the Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It’s expensive. It’s hard to train.” John Kirby, are these things no longer true?
KIRBY: All those things are still true, Mary Louise. And we’ve been nothing but open and transparent—certainly the Pentagon has been—about some of the challenges with having, you know, a foreign military operating and training and maintaining Abrams tanks. But there are other countries that have bought Abrams tanks and are able to operate them. And so we are confident that the Ukrainians can get there.
But the difference is that Ukraine is at war. And they are in the midst of an invasion by a neighboring hostile power, and they are losing civilians and troops every day. So we have to make sure that we adapt the distribution of the Ukrainians in a way – I’m sorry, Abrams, I’m sorry – that we deliver – that we adapt the distribution of the Abrams tanks in a way that the Ukrainians can absorb it in effective way. . Therefore, we will start with this battalion. That is why it will take many months for them to get there.
KELLY: Now…
KIRBY: But we won’t waste time, Mary Louise. We will train those troops. We will help them set up a supply chain process so that they have the parts and supplies and the technical capability…
KELLY: And the training…
KIRBY: To repair…
KELLY: …To direct them.
KIRBY: …These tanks.
KELLY: Yes.
KIRBY: Yes.
KELLY: Now, it’s not just Abrams that’s heading to Ukraine. This announcement was made along with Germany announcing that it will send Leopard tanks.
KIRBY: That’s right.
KELLY: Was the US announcement timed to give Germany cover?
KIRBY: This was a very coordinated announcement by the United States and Germany. I mean, we’ve been talking to our German counterparts now for many weeks. Tanks have certainly been on the agenda. They were on Friday, when Secretary Austin was in Ramstein at the Ukraine Contact Group. And today’s announcement was very coordinated with the Germans, as it should be. As the president said, we are united. We definitely want to look like we’re united because, again, that’s also very important.
KELLY: Yes. President Biden did his best not to threaten Russia today. He emphasized that this is about helping Ukraine to defend its territory. He said it is not an offensive threat to Russia. There is no offensive threat against Russia. Can you elaborate on the messaging going on there?
KIRBY: We have been, from the beginning, not interested in this war in Ukraine escalating to make it what Putin claims – a war of the US against Russia. Its not. And we don’t want to see the war escalate to that level. This would not be good for us, Russia. Of course it would not be good for Ukraine. So the president’s comments today were completely consistent with the way he has talked about this war from the beginning. And the Russian propaganda today, you know, they’re out there saying that these tanks are an escalation and that they’re an offensive threat. And the president wanted to get ahead of that and make it clear that they are not.
Now look, Mary Louise, they are absolutely a threat to Russian forces inside Ukraine. They should know this. They must understand this. These are very capable tanks. But they…
KELLY: This is my…
KIRBY: …Don’t pose a threat to…
KELLY: That’s my last question. With seconds left, how much of a difference does the White House expect these American tanks to make?
KIRBY: What we think will be a significant enhanced capability for Ukraine is the entire armored capability. You have to keep it in the context of everything that is being given to Ukraine here for its combined arms operations.
KELLY: Yes.
KIRBY: And tanks are part of that. They are significant. They will have a significant impact. And that’s why, honestly…
KELLY: OK.
KIRBY: …We gave them the equivalent of a Ukrainian battalion, so it wasn’t…
KELLY: OK.
KIRBY: …Some symbolic gesture. It was in fact – to have operational impact.
KELLY: This is NSC spokesman John Kirby at the White House.
