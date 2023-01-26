Peru closes Machu Picchu amid anti-government protests | Smart news





In the footsteps ofescalating political unrestPeru is officially closed Machu Picchuas well as the Inca Trail that leads to it, officials announced over the weekend. The country’s Ministry of Culture said that the measure aims to protect the safety of tourists and the population in general, according to Daniel Politi fromAssociated Press (AP). More than 400 tourists were stranded at the historic site on Saturday after anti-government protesters damaged nearby railway tracks. They were eventually evacuated by train to Cusco, according to a declaration from the Ministry of Tourism. Demonstrations began last month after the former presidentPedro Castillo was impeached and arrested for attempting to dissolve Congress. His former vice president, In Boluartewas sworn in on December 7. The protesters demand new elections and the resignation of Boluarte. More than 55 people have died and hundreds more have been arrested in violent clashes between police and protesters. On Saturday, the police raided San Marcos University in Lima, the capital of Peru, arresting more than 200 people. Students at the university had hosted protesters who traveled to the capital from distant regions to take part in the demonstrations. Police used an armored vehicle to break down the gates, according to police Guardians Dan Collyns, as well as tear gas and other weapons to subdue the protesters. of Inter-American Commission on Human Rights expressed concern about the police incursion, expulsions and mass detentions at the university and asked the state to guarantee the integrity and due process of all people, according to the AP. At Machu Picchu, last weekend was the second time in as many months that the Peruvian government has had to evacuate stranded visitors. In December, government officials had to airlift hundreds of tourists from the ancient site by helicopter after demonstrators blocked train tracks, highways andairports. Some stranded tourists ended upwalk over 20 miles in safety amid the confusion immediately after the closings. In the United States, the State Department has issued aadvisory urging Americans to reconsider travel to Peru amid growing civil unrest. of15th century Inca structure in the Andes mountains of Peru is the country’s most popular tourist attraction, attracting over a million visitors a year, many of whom make the trip up the country by hiking the multi-day Inca Trail through the mountains. The site is considered one of the The New Seven Wonders of the World. According to AP, Peru’s Ministry of Culture has agreed to refund those who have already purchased tickets to visit the site. Recommended videos

