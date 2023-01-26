Global growth forecast to slow to 1.9% in 2023, UN economists warn

This will be one of the lowest growth rates in decades, except for the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and the peak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In most countries we expect consumption and private investment to weaken due to inflation and higher interest ratessaid Ingo Pitterle, Senior Economist at the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA). Some countries will see a mild recession before growth is forecast to pick up in the second half of this year and in 2024.

discovery they come against the backdrop of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the resulting food and energy crises, rising inflation, debt tightening, and the climate emergency.

In the near term, the economic outlook is bleak and uncertain with global growth forecast to increase to an average of 2.7 percent in 2024.

However, this very much depends on the pace and sequence of further monetary tightening on rising interest rates – the fallout from the war in Ukraine and the possibility of further supply chain disruptions.

Stronger fiscal measures are needed

The report warns that the findings also threaten the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This is not the time for short-term thinking or fiscal austerity that exacerbates inequality, increases suffering and can make the MDGs more out of reach. These unprecedented times call for unprecedented action, said Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

This action includes a SDG’s transformative stimulus packagecreated through the collective and concerted efforts of all actors, he added.

Slow growth, high inflation and mounting debt burdens are threatening the hard-won gains in achieving the Global Goals.

Gloomy economic outlook

Both developed and developing countries are threatened by the prospect of recession this year, according to the report.

Growth momentum weakened significantly in the United States, the European Union, and other developed economies in 2022. This negatively impacted the rest of the global economy in multiple ways.

Tightening global financial conditions coupled with a strong dollar exacerbated fiscal and debt weaknesses in developing countries.

The analysis found that more than 85 percent of central banks around the world tightened monetary policy and raised interest rates rapidly from the end of 2021 to ease inflationary pressures and avoid a recession.

Global inflation, which hit a multi-decade high of around 9 percent in 2022, is forecast to easebut remain elevated to 6.5 percent in 2023.

Weaker job recovery, rising poverty

The report found that most developing countries saw a slower job recovery in 2022 and continue to face relatively high levels of unemployment.

Disproportionate loss in employment of women during the initial phase of the pandemic have not fully recovered, with improvements coming mainly from a recovery in the informal sector.

Slower growth, along with rising inflation and growing debt vulnerabilities, threatens to further derail hard-won gains in sustainable development, he warns.

UNICEF/Karin Schermbrucker Women who are part of a women’s agricultural cooperative supported by UNICEF and other UN agencies tend to their crops in Chipata, Zambia.

It needs growth

DESA points out that already in 2022, the number of people facing acute food insecurity had more than doubled compared to 2019, reaching almost 350 million.

A prolonged period of economic weakness and sluggish income growth would not only hinder poverty eradication, but also limit countries’ ability to invest in the SDGs more broadly, he points out.

The global community must increasing joint efforts to avoid human suffering and support an inclusive and sustainable future for all, said Li Junhua, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for DESA.

The key to international cooperation

The report calls on governments to avoid fiscal austerity, which would stifle growth and disproportionately affect the most vulnerable groups, as well as hinder progress on gender equality and development prospects, for generations.

It calls for a reallocation and reprioritization of public spending policy, through direct interventions that will create jobs and reinvigorate growth.

This will require strengthening social protection systems and ensuring continued support through targeted and temporary subsidies, cash transfers and discounts on utility bills, and may be complemented by reductions in consumption taxes or customs duties. it says in it.

Investing in people

The report shows strategic public investments in education, health, digital infrastructurenew technologies and climate change mitigation and adaptation to achieve major social benefits, accelerate productivity growth and strengthen resilience to economic, social and environmental shocks.

It estimates that additional SDG financing needs in developing countries amount to several trillion dollars per year.

A stronger international commitment to expand access to emergency financial assistance is urgently needed; restructuring and reducing the debt burden in developing countries; and increase SDG funding, the report warns.