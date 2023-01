reaching students around the world with life-saving health knowledge

January 26, 2023 marks three years since WHO launched the first OpenWHO.org course on the then-new coronavirus and began providing accessible, up-to-date and informative health knowledge to a diverse global audience in the midst of the rapidly evolving pandemic. As of this date, OpenWHO offers a total of 190 online courses46 of which deal with COVID-19 topics and have reached 7.4 million course registrations. To adapt to a multilingual world and to best serve the affected global population, OpenWHO courses are produced in a total of 65 languages, with an average of four languages ​​available per course. 15 country-specific learning channels have been developed with WHO Country Offices to ensure access to the official languages ​​of Member States. All learning content is created and verified by WHO science and expert teams to ensure its scientific accuracy. To have the broadest possible impact and reach learners from remote communities to high-tech metropolises, including health emergency contexts, OpenWHO has leveraged existing technologies and is providing simple, adaptable and accessible learning content. . OpenWHO courses are offered in multi-paced, multi-use formats so that learners have the opportunity to participate whenever and however is best for them, in line with the universal model for learning framework. Materials are also increasingly optimized for a world in which many rely on mobile phones to stay informed. The feedback received to date shows positive and encouraging trends. An analysis of two surveys for the platform’s second most popular course – Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in the context of COVID-19 – confirmed high user satisfaction, with learning needs largely met. More than 95% of participants said they would change at least some IPC practices after the course, most of whom were women aged 20 to 39 working in a health-related profession. In addition, the survey results from the students who attended Training on vaccination against COVID-19 for health workers confirmed the effectiveness of rate-independent multi-use formats from the user’s perspective, as well as the value of modular, low-bandwidth user-friendly materials to reduce barriers to access. Finally, recent feedback shows that the reach of OpenWHO learning has extended beyond the online platform as communities adapt materials to local contexts and key learners impart the knowledge they have gained, creating a multiplier effect. By harnessing the potential of simple formats and technologies to empower millions of people around the globe with the knowledge to protect themselves and their communities, OpenWHO has helped WHO advance the goal of supporting everyone, everywhere in achieving the highest high health. Moving forward, this knowledge transfer platform will remain an important and effective tool in preparing for and responding to health emergencies across the globe.

