Northland, International Falls, Bayfield County

Northland – The Northland Hackathon held its inaugural event in April 2022. The event introduced students from 20 Minnesota schools to computer science tools such as building apps, writing code and exploring tech jobs. This year the program is kicking off with a webinar series titled How Hackathons Can Strengthen My College Application. The keynote speaker will be a Cloquet native who sold his software company last year. The first webinar will be held on Friday, January 27. Two more will follow in February and March before the date 2nd Annual Hackathon in Aprill. International Falls, MN- 43rd Annual Ice Days starts on January 26th. The annual event celebrates International Falls’ designation as the nation’s Ice Box. The fun starts indoors on Thursday with a cribbage and BINGO tournament. Friday features a moonlight snowshoe hike and nightly karaoke. Saturday is jam-packed with something for everyone, including a shoe hockey tournament, corn hole tournament, kids day activities and more. For the hearty, several iconic events embrace the cold weather, including the famous Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run and Frozen Turkey Bowling. Bayfield County, WI- The Bayfield County Sheriff is asking residents and visitors to double check their iPhone security settings. As the region sees snow and more people hit the trails, they say they’re seeing an increase in false crash detection messages. They say that while the feature is nice in theory, it can be very sensitive when snowmobiling. When your phone’s collision detection is active, it can send an automated message to emergency services about a crash that never happened. Stopping suddenly, slowing down and moving in jacket pockets can fool him. If dispatch can’t connect with a caller, they have to check the scene, but since most are false alarms, the sheriff says that’s draining resources. Collision detection can be turned on and off in your emergency settings. Advice: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at [email protected] and it might be featured as we go around Northland City by City. Previous day: City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

