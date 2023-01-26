Cubs international prospect signings for 2023





CHICAGO — The Cubs’ farm system has seen a major improvement in collective talent over the past two seasons. There were successful trades that sent top players for prospects, plus the stack of additions through the MLB Draft.

“From our perspective, that’s where we make our money,” said Louie Eljaua, the Cubs’ vice president of international scouting. “That’s where we’ve been leaning and we can have an impact. And, of course, we’re excited about the players that we’ve been able to bring into the organization over that period.”

Eljaua noted that the Cubs have had their eye on the 16-year-old Valdez for several years, noting that at a young age he showed an ability to hit for average and power. Valdez, who signed for $2.8 million, is “a guy you could very easily see growing into a bat in the middle of the lineup.”

While Eljaua cautioned against applying comparisons to each player, he said he thinks Valdez could grow into a Starlin Castro-type build, but potentially with Hanley Ramirez-level production, if projections pan out.

“Ultimately, we see him grow into that type of animal,” said Eljaua, who added that the Cubs think Valdez can “hopefully” stay at shortstop.

Espinoza and Cepeda are both 17 years old and each received a $1 million signing bonus. Like Valdez, they currently play in midfield but are versatile enough to switch to other positions. Eljaua pointed out that Cepeda also has experience as a midfielder.

Eljaua described Espinoza and Cepeda as plus runners. Espinoza is a switch hitter with great contact skills and occasional power, while Cepeda hits right-handed (like Valdez) and has the potential to hit for power as well. Eljaua added that Cepeda played baseball on the travel circuit in New York before returning to the DR in 2019. He speaks English and Spanish, which Eljaua said will not only help him adjust to professional baseball, but he can a source for it. teammates.

“All these guys have great, great skills,” Eljaua said.

Eljaua’s thoughts on some other international signings:

RHP Juan Archbold (Columbia)

“This guy can really throw. If I had one word to describe him, he’s a pitcher. He can go up or down. He throws strikes. He knows how to use both sides of the plate. He can go up, down. He has a very good changeup. He has a three-pitch mix again, with his fastball up to 92 [mph]. So we’re going to keep him as a starter just to take him and see where he takes us.”

RHP Eduardo Castillo (Panama)

“He’s one of the few guys you see at that age who consistently swings and misses on the fastball, which is an intriguing attribute. Whether they don’t see it well or there’s enough movement where it’s hard, or late movement .So it’s going to be a good pitch for him and one that we see picking up speed over time.

RHP Emannoel Madeira (Brazil)

“He’s very physical for his age. He’s 6-2, about 200 pounds. Strong build, especially in the lower half, but already, he’s touching 90-91 [mph]. We see it grow over time, until we see some power on the road. And for now, his secondary stuff is a work in progress. But we see the creation of a good slider there, which we project as average to average at some point.”

LHP Santiago Payares (Colombia)

“He’s from a town about an hour outside of Cartagena. It’s around the same area where Jose Quintana came out. This kid is also left-handed. Same area. Body type and birth really similar. I don’t know if that’s by design or what, but it kind of resembles Quintana’s delivery. Not a bad compact and not a bad guy to compare to. He has some of the same attributes. Good fastball, arm works really well. Fastball maybe it’s moving to 89-90 [mph] now, but we see more in the tank. Good preparation of a slider and a curveball, and also a changeup to go with it.”

C Daniel Campos (Venezuela)

RHP Jostin Florentino (DR)

3B Albert Gutierrez (DR)

SS Brailin Easter (DR).

3B Grenyerbert Velasquez (Venezuela)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlb.com/news/cubs-international-prospect-signings-for-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos