



Earlier today (Thursday 26 January) Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Somerset, Ted Allen, joined North Somerset Council leader Karin Haverson to plant an oak tree at Ashcombe Park in Weston-super-Mare. Mare in memory of her Right Majesty Queen Elizabeth. II. The tree, sourced from Chew Valley Trees, has been planted with a commemorative plaque just meters away from two English oak trees planted to mark other royal occasions. The first was planted in 1902, the year Ashcombe Park was opened, to commemorate the coronation of King Edward. The second was planted in January 2022 as part of The Queens Green Canopy national initiative to mark the Queens Platinum Jubilee. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Deputy Lieutenant for Somerset, Gloria Craig; Mayor of Weston-super-Mare, Sonia Russe; Leader of North Somerset Council Cllr Steve Bridger; executive member for neighborhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon; local neighborhood councillors; officers from the natural environment team and employees of Glendale contractors. Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen in September 2022, The Queens Green Canopy announced an extension until the end of March 2023 to allow people to plant memorial trees to honor Her Majesty. The council is encouraging others to plant trees to celebrate the Queen’s jubilee. In 2021, the council successfully applied to the Government’s Local Authority Tree Fund for funding to plant 3,000 smaller and 150 larger trees in local communities across the area. He enlisted the help of city and parish councils to plant and care for the trees, and offered each council at least one standard tree that could be used for The Queens Green Canopy scheme. Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Somerset, Ted Allen, said: It is a privilege to witness the planting of this oak tree today to commemorate 70 years of Her Majesty the Queen’s reign. This tree, along with two other oaks planted in the park, is a wonderful reminder of her tireless dedication to service, her inspirational leadership and the dignity with which she devoted her life to her duty throughout her time as Queen. ours. Cllr Karin Haverson, Leader of North Somerset Council, said: Planting this large English oak is a fitting way to pay tribute and say thanks for Her Majesty’s many years of dedicated service. This tree, and The Queens Green Canopy initiative, leaves a legacy in memory of the Queens long reign for generations to come. It also has a positive impact on the environment and helps to combat the harmful effects of climate change. To learn more about The Queens Green Canopy and how to get involved, visit www.queensgreencanopy.org.

