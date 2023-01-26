OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President’s Report: UK Response, January 2023





Madam President, on behalf of the United Kingdom, we welcome you back to the Permanent Council. Thank you for your address. We support your call for the immediate release of Vladmir Kara-Murza and all political prisoners in Russia, as well as in Belarus, and those areas under temporary Russian control in Ukraine. A new year usually brings new beginnings and hope for the future. Instead, we are facing death and destruction in Europe as Russia continues to wage its own horrific war against its neighbor, endangering the lives of Ukrainian citizens and threatening the peace and stability of the wider OSCE region. of. Most parliamentarians across the region are rightly appalled by this unrelenting attack and complete disregard for OSCE commitments and principles. We are grateful that the OSCE Parliamentary Assemblies are focusing on Russia’s illegal occupation, and we join you in denouncing President Putin and his enablers for their horrific acts of violence against the people of Ukraine. The pursuit of justice and accountability has been an integral part of the UK’s support for Ukraine from the beginning. We have consistently supported the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities and the international community to investigate, document, track and prosecute those who commit heinous crimes. Madam President, we welcomed your appointment in July this year Rt Hon John Whittingdale MP as Special Rapporteur on War Crimes to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. His mandate to raise awareness and share information about Russian war crimes and to engage with the Ukrainian judiciary and the International Criminal Court (ICC) is desperately needed. In March, the UK and the Netherlands will welcome justice ministers from around the world to agree practical support for the International Criminal Court and ensure it has everything it needs to prosecute those responsible. Russian forces and their proxies must know that they cannot act with impunity and we will stand by Ukraine until justice is served. Madam President, we agree with your view and that of the new presidents that we cannot neglect other vulnerable regions in our neighborhood. Conflicts and instability continue in Moldova and the South Caucasus (including Georgia). Our Central Asian partners are subject to multiple security, economic and climate shocks and we must ensure stability in the Western Balkans. Russia’s outright invasion of Ukraine exacerbates many of these issues. The OSCE has the comprehensive tools needed to help address all these challenges. We must ensure that it has sufficient resources and power to do so, and punish those who deliberately seek to undermine it. Finally, I would like to commend the Assembly’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equality in the OSCE region, and the Special Representative, Hedy Frys, and your leadership on this issue. Women have the right to participate in decisions that affect their lives, in times of peace and war. The full, equal and meaningful participation of women leads to better outcomes before, during and after conflicts. This is no less true than in Ukraine, where women are making critical contributions on the front lines and in their communities. This year, the UK will publish the new UK National Action Plan for Women, Peace and Security 2023-2027, which will continue the important tradition of reporting to the UK Parliament. We welcome transparency, which will be critical in holding us accountable. Madam President, to conclude, we appreciate the ongoing partnership of the Assembly with the OSCE and its institutions. The United Kingdom offers its full support to you and the Assembly and we look forward to continued cooperation and collaboration in 2023 and beyond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/report-by-the-president-of-the-osce-parliamentary-assembly-uk-response-january-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos